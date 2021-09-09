PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
Application for: New Concurrent “New License” for BUGLE BAR LLC dba BUGLE BAR
Tavern License (County)
License has been filed by: John Martin and Emily Martin
Said building is located: 1 Delwood Drive, Units #400 & 660, Bailey, Colorado 80421
Mailing address is: 317 Conestoga Road, Bailey, Colorado 80421
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before
September 21, 2021.
Park County Clerk & Recorder Po Box 220, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, CO 80440
Debra A. Green
Park County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume, September 10, 2021.
