PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Fairplay
June 2023 Paid Bills
Business Solutions Group, LLC, 280.25; Postal Pros Southwest, Inc., 361.38; Town of Fairplay, 404.90; Utility Notification Center, 118.68; KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOL, 403.34; CIRSA, 3967.00; CARD SERVICES, 4895.43; Mountain Grown Gardens, Inc., 3895.50; Colorado Natural Gas, Inc., 2596.38; Chaffee County Waste, 344.00; Promark Industries, LLC, 488.21; Shirley Septic Pumping, Inc., 394.62; Caselle, Inc, 906.00; Caselle, Inc, 906.00; O’Rourke Media Group, LLC, 1063.65; Xcel Energy, 899.34; Xcel Energy, 5261.03; Xcel Energy, 16.24; Patrick & Co, 245.00; South Park Ace & Lumber, 1057.65; Laser Graphics, 487.50; Wittbrodt, Kim, 50.00; Colorado Analytical Lab, 24.00; Mobile Record Shredders, 212.00; Bullock, Julie, 326.86; Bullock, Julie, 50.00; Fairplay Auto Supply, 47.96; Continental Divide Productions, 650.00; Continental Divide Productions, 650.00; Hunn Planning & Policy, LLC, 1681.25; House of Signs, 4638.50; Zions Bank, 250.00; H & H Painting, 7000.00; H & H Painting, 4000.00; Brannan Sand and Gravel Co., 20.20; SGM, 10542.50; Ernst, Sarah, 41.96; Ernst, Sarah, 100.00; Ernst, Sarah, 50.00; Park County Government, 175.63; UniFirst, 94.70; Warm Springs Consulting, 9500.00; Bannister, Chris, 549.00; Creative Product Source, Inc., 295.58; Wagner, Alex, 50.00; Hayes Poznanovic Korver LLC, 382.00; Graham, Donovan, 50.00; Radar Man Inc., 310.00; Jim Greer, 3150.00; All Around the Peaks Property Management, 1160.00; Kenosha Pest Specialist, 60.00; Phoenix Technology Group, 250.00; Sciacca, Janell, 50.00; Wilson Williams LLP, 4752.25; Kleinschmidt, Sean, 50.00; Excell Pump Services, 3774.35; Nate Carrigan Scholarship Fund - SPAA, 500.00; Curiosity Clubhouse LLC, 165.00; Konica Minolta Premier Finance, 202.27; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 3078.50; Nalani Clisset, 460.00; Nalani Clisset, 1840.00; Rough Cut Records, LLC, 1500.00; Naweeya Omer, 180.00; BlueStarRecyclers, 2828.85; Utopia Fairplay, Inc., 3415.20; Vacasa LLC, 50.00; EDCOR LLC, 425.00; Park County Law Enforcement Gives Back, 2500.00; Iconix Clothing, 450.00; Iconix Clothing, 436.21; Salaries & Benefits, 69272.79;
Total 171284.66
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 4, 2023
