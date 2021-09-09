PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
September 28, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay AND via ZOOM
A public hearing will be held in person and electronically before the Park County Board of Commissioners. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday.
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
REZONING CASE #21ZON-04
Property is 40.04 acres consisting of the SE ¼ NW ¼ south of Hwy. 24 and the NE ¼ SW ¼ north of C.R. 59, Section 9 T12 R75. The applicant is requesting to rezone the land from Agricultural to Commercial.
APPLICANTS: Charles Klausner
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 10, 2021
