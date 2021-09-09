PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BEFORE THE FAIRPLAY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
CONCERNING A ZONING APPLICATION
A public hearing will be held before the Fairplay Board of Trustees at the Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado, on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. concerning a Request for Zoning for the undeveloped portion of Phase I, Stone River Subdivision located at the Northwest Corner of Tristan Loop and Platte Drive, Fairplay, CO. Specifically, the property, which is currently un-zoned, will be under consideration for Single Family Residential (SF-RES) Zoning for Lots 8 & 9, Section 11 and Multi-Family-Residential (MF-RES) Zoning for Lots 10-13, Section 11; one 15,236 s.f. parcel, Section 13; and Lots 1-12, Section 14. The applicant for the zoning designations is Circle Back Development, LLC. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s office at 901 Main Street or by calling (719) 836-2622.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 10, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.