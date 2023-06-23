PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
July 11, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay AND via ZOOM
A public hearing will be held in person and electronically before the Park County Board of Commissioners. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday.
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
SPECIAL USE PERMIT CASE #23SUP-02
Property is Eleven Mile Lake Sites Sub 1 Tract 1, addressed as 5968 County Road 92, Lake George. The applicant is requesting to build a 72-foot “stealth” flagpole telecommunications facility.
APPLICANT: SAC Wireless for Commnet Wireless, LLC
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 23 2023
