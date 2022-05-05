It was May 1 in Fairplay, and smells of freshly fried french fries and chicken augmented the spring morning mountain air. People began to arrive, along with children, dogs, stuffed animals and dignitaries with a big ribbon and huge pair of scissors.
Yes, many fans of Otto’s Cart showed up for the grand opening of Otto’s Restaurant in Fairplay on U.S. Highway 285.
Sheila Waite, president of the South Park Chamber of Commerce gave Otto’s team a warm welcome, along with the Town of Fairplay Mayor Frank Just and Julie Bullock, special events and public works administrative assistant.
Brian “Otto” Beck thanked the crowd for coming, posed for some photos with his wife, Emma and baby, Sadie Rose, and jumped behind the counter and served Otto’s famous french fries with a variety of sauces, avocado toast, and fried chicken.
Karim Ndiaye, customer, friend, and father of one of Otto’s team members, visited all the way from the country of Senegal. Others, including restaurant owners of Yummies, Michael Paul Davis and Leslie Sherwood, came to welcome Otto and team to Fairplay.
“We are excited to have Otto’s Restaurant here and to have more restaurant options in Fairplay,” Julie Bullock said.
“I used to work with Otto and I loved it,” Crue Bogert of Fairplay said. “And my favorite dipping sauces are the honey mustard and the original.”
