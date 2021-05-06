Some of the faces have changed, but Fire Adapted Bailey is carrying on with its important work to protect the community from the ever-growing threat of wildfires.
The Bailey area’s heavily forested lands, crowded subdivisions and fragmented network of roads form an explosive mix when it comes to threat from wildfire, yet many local residents live in blissful ignorance of the danger.
Colorado’s unprecedented level of risk has led Governor Polis to declare May 2021 “Wildfire Awareness Month.” FAB, a local non-profit dedicated to wildfire preparedness, is here to help.
In the coming weeks, The Flume will publish articles by FAB recommending actions we can take with our neighbors to reduce the negative impact of a major wildfire event on our community.
Fire Adapted Bailey, founded in 2018, has a new board president, Luke Bagwell, co-ordinator of the Elk creek Highlands and Meadows Firewise USA Community. John Van Doren, former president and frequent contributor of firewise-related articles to The Flume, is now serving in an advisory role to the organization.
FAB’s stated mission is “To significantly reduce the inevitable impacts to our homes, businesses, schools, infrastructure, view sheds and watersheds due to a major wildfire event.
The FAB board currently consists of the following members: Luke Bagwell, President, Elk Creek Highlands and Meadows representative; Rex Alford, Vice President and adjunct member; Robin Davis, Treasurer and Secretary; Jack Roberts, Burland Firewise U.S.A. co-ordinator; Monte Poague, Woodside Firewise USA co-ordinator; Tommy Meeks, KZ Ranch Firewise U.S.A. Co-ordinator; Bonnie Smith, Deer Creek Valley Firewise U.S.A. representative; Doug Compton, Centennial State Insurance Agency; Lucy Bauer, Rotary Wildfire Ready representative and John Van Doren, former president, consultant.
According to the Park County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, “the Bailey area is the largest area of high risk, in that it contains the largest population and amount of development … and is located within and adjacent to heavily forested lands with a high fire occurrence history, including several large fires.”
Most of the homes lost in wildfires are not lost due to the flame front, but due to burning brands and embers that can blow in from up to two miles away.
That’s why we often see burning homes next to green trees. One of the most important things you can do as a homeowner is “ember harden” your home.
In 2020 the citizens of Colorado witnessed the three largest wildfires in Colorado’s living history. Each one rivaled or exceeded the Hayman Fire in size and intensity. According to FAB, local residents should be prepared to experience more of the same in 2021.
By taking practical steps right now to assess our wildfire risk, safeguard our homes and prepare for wildfire, we need not see such natural occurrences primarily as a threat to the safety of our families and homes, but as an important part of our treasured forest ecosystem that we can learn to live alongside.
Research shows that most residents within the wildland urban interface have already taken some steps toward reducing risk, and see taking care of their property as their personal responsibility. However, to become fully fire adapted, they indicate they could still use more information on exactly what they need to do, and some assistance in getting the work done.
Fire Adapted Bailey is working in partnership with local fire departments, Park County Department of Emergency Management, and other important stakeholders, to help our communities move forward in this vital endeavor towards wildfire awareness and preparedness.
This week’s FAB article pertains to wood and slash disposal.
Wood and slash disposal
In creating defensible space around your home and neighborhood to reduce wildfire risk, you will likely end up with an assortment of tree parts and shrubs to dispose of. Letting it all sit around on your property indefinitely is not solving your fire hazard - it’s still fuel but just in a different form. What do you do with it? Fire Adapted Bailey offers some helpful resources for disposing of all that woody debris.
Logs, Posts, boards or firewood
If you or your immediate neighbors can’t use logs and larger limbs for home projects or firewood, you can donate it. The Interfaith Pantry Woodpile, a local non-profit overseen by the Mountain Resource Center, provides firewood for locals in need. Logs that are 6” or more in diameter can be taken to the woodpile at Deer Park United Methodist Church at 966 Rim Rock Road, Bailey, (opposite Will O The Wisp) for volunteers to cut and split. For more information about this service, or to arrange to drop logs off, contact Jim Snyder at 720-355-1224.
Branchwood/Slash (Chipping)
Some neighborhoods organize a “Rolling Chipping Day” once or twice a year, paying for a large chipper to process slash piles homeowners have assembled earlier along property edges or in other accessible locations. Some chips can be spread back on the land, but only 2-4” deep so that rain can penetrate and surface vegetation is not smothered. Check with your HOA, Firewise group, or other leaders in your community to see if this is an option.
You can also load your slash (no big logs) into a truck or trailer and take it to the Bailey Slash site at the junction of U.S. Highway 285 and CR 72 at a cost of $20 per load. This community service is operated by the Coalition for the Upper South Platte, and is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Day to Labor Day. Visit https://baileyslashsite.com/ for more information on woody materials accepted.
Mastication
If you have a lot of slash after fairly extensive forestry operations on your property, consider bringing in a masticator. While a more expensive option up front, it is very efficient on larger tracts of land that are not too steep or rocky, and masticator use does not require the hand-labor that chipping does. The slash is coarsely shredded by the equipment and sprayed back out on the surrounding land in a way that allows growth of vegetation through it, good rain penetration, and minimal fire risk. Arranging to have several adjoining properties treated at the same time reduces cost.
Burn Piles
Burning slash piles can be a very effective way of reducing small-diameter (0-4”) fuel, so long as the required permitting is obtained and burn guidelines are followed. Compact piles can be built at any time of year in an open area well away from nearby trees.
Allow the slash to dry out before covering securely with a tarp in advance of the requisite snowy day when burn bans are lifted for your district. Burning of the pile(s) can then proceed efficiently with very little smoke produced.
See what is involved for burning your slash by visiting Platte Canyon Fire Protection District’s website page via this link: Burn permit regulations. Bailey Slash Site: www.plattecanyonfire.com/burn-permits-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.