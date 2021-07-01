PARK COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin bridge replacement operations July 6 on U.S. 285 over South Fork of South Platte. The project, located in Park County, has multiple locations: U.S. Highway 285 at mile post 172.2 to 173.5, Colorado Highway 9 at MP 63, and U.S. Highway 24 at MP 47.5. Zak Dirt Inc. has been selected as the contractor for this project. Work is expected to be completed in the fall, weather permitting.
Work will require a three-month full closure on U.S. 285 with an offsite detour utilizing Colorado 9 and U.S. 24. Work will include rebuilding the approaches to the bridge and replacing the guardrail. Work will also include wetland mitigation and a stream diversion utilized to complete the bridge work. The project will consist of one bridge replacement, bridge rail and guardrail replacement and roadway reconstruction for the bridge approach. This project will benefit motorists by making the bridge safer and improving the driving experience.
Travel Impacts
Travelers will encounter night work operations Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from July 6 until July 17. Single lane closures and shoulder closures will be in effect. Starting in August, the full detour will be in place through October. Motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment.
At times, through lanes and turn lanes may be temporarily closed to traffic causing brief travel delays. Any temporary closures are to ensure the safety of the workers and the traveling public. Motorists should slow down, drive with caution and give themselves extra travel time.
Stay Informed
For additional information about this project, contact the project team.
Project hotline: 719-249-4995
Project email: us285bridgereplacement@gmail.com
Project web page: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us285-s-fork-of-south-platte-bridge-replacement
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org
Project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
Scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
Social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot
