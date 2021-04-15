The conditional use permit hearing for a proposed Twisted Pines RV Campground was continued from March 30 to April 6 due to an internet outage. The outage disconnected those attending the hearing by Zoom. (See “CUPs allow commercial activity on zoned land,” The Flume, April 2 2021.)
The property is located on County Road 59, about halfway between Elevenmile Reservoir and CR 102, east of Guffey. It is zoned agriculture, which allows campgrounds with a conditional use permit.
Park County’s commissioners unanimously denied the conditional use permit, stating the application was incomplete and didn’t meet four of seven standards of approval. All seven must be met in order for a conditional use permit to be approved.
Twelve residents testified against the campground, 22 letters were received and an online petition was turned in. An issue raised by opponents included the lack of a guaranteed water source. The plan was to truck in water instead of drilling a well and storage in a large cistern.
The application didn’t state the amount of water that would be needed to serve the restrooms with showers.
No water was planned for the two cabins, 18 RV sites, the manager’s RV or the tent camping. Campers would need to bring with them all the water they would need.
Opponents did not think the septic would be large enough for two cabins, a few tent camping sites and a dump station for the 19 RV sites.
Fire was a big concern, particularly without a water source on site except what might be stored in the cistern.
Southern Park County Fire Protection District Chief Eugene Farmer said he had not seen a fire protection plan. Besides not having a fire protection plan, Farmer was also concerned about no water well onsite to use in case of a fire.
Farmer was concerned whether the driveway could accommodate wide turns needed by RVs turning into or leaving the site.
Farmer also said he was concerned about the line of sight, because CR 59 dips enough in that area that drivers on the road or drivers entering or leaving the camp’s driveway couldn’t see oncoming traffic soon enough to be safe. He said accidents occur at that location now because of the short line of sight. He anticipated that more would occur if the camp was permitted.
Farmer asked that caution signs be installed to warn drivers of a blind driveway ahead. He also requested that the four-strand barbed wire fencing be replaced with a chain link fence to keep children out of the road.
Some of the concerns expressed by opposers were noise from ATVs and generators, bright night lights, blowing trash, increased danger of fires, trespassing, increased traffic, dust and road damage from large, heavy vehicles. One mentioned how the campground would disturb wildlife, particularly elk and deer that use the area during mating and calving. Several mentioned that the application kept changing, so they had no idea what would actually be developed if the CUP was approved.
One of the owners, Kathy Crump, said they had adapted their plan to try to mitigate people’s concerns. Examples were to use propane fire rings instead of wood, so a fire could be shut down by turning off the propane.
Crump said other mitigations were adding fencing and caution signage, no gun or ATV use on property, no loud music and no large lights.
She said in order to save money, they decided to design the infrastructure after the CUP was approved. She said they would do whatever the county and state required.
During deliberations, the commissioners stated the application lacked details on many issues, including a topographic map drawn to scale with all of the development labeled and dimensions listed.
Also, it lacked enough information to know how much water was needed, or if the septic was properly sized. Additionally, a “will serve” letter from a water provider was not submitted.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said in general he supported commercial campgrounds. Otherwise dispersed camping would continue to increase to a point of disaster.
Elsner said this application lacked so much information that he considered it incomplete. He wondered why the application moved forward to the planning commission and the county commissioners without a detailed plan.
Elsner said all other approved campgrounds that he was aware of had submitted detailed plans with the CUP application. He said in one case, the approved CUP plans and conditions weren’t followed. This meant the owners had the expense of obtaining a new CUP before they could operate the campground.
“I understand you don’t want to spend the money until the CUP is approved,” Commissioner Ray Douglas said, “but having something one step above a napkin drawing is a little tough (to approve).”
Douglas’s comment was in response to the developers saying engineers would be hired to complete details after the CUP was approved.
Vouchers
Vouchers in the amount of $283,290 were approved for payment. Amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar.
The fleet services and public works spent the most at $107,975 and $130,510.
The general fund spent $30,725 and the grant fund spent $9,200.
Conservation trust, sales tax trust and human services each spent between $1,200 and $1,600.
Insurance fund spent $640 and the E911 fund spent $12.
