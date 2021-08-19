Fairplay has Burro Races and Llama Races, but Hartsel has the famous Bed Race, Rubber Duck Race and watermelon eating contest.
Not only does Hartsel Days have a parade, vendors, good food and drink, it also promises fierce competition, games, live music and not one, but two pancake breakfasts.
The dates for this two-day extravaganza are Aug. 28, 8 a.m - 4 p.m., and Aug. 29, 8 a m. - 2 p.m.
Both days begin with a free pancake breakfast, followed by a plethora of activities for children and adults alike.
This year members of the Hartsel family will be serving as grand marshals of the parade, sharing stories of the old days in the Hartsel Community Center, and selling books.
As in other years, the Hartsel Community Library will be hosting a book and bake sale. There will also be a watermelon eating contest for all ages, a huge rummage sale hosted by the Hartsel Fire Protection District Auxiliary, silent auction, and much more.
Music will be provided by the local band, the Infused Gurus
The Bed Race will begin Saturday at 11a.m. Teams of three can register the day of the race at the information booth at 10:30 a.m. with a ten dollar entry fee.
To begin the race, each team will be required to make the bed using a fitted sheet. At the end of the first leg, team members will put on several items of bed clothes before the final lap.
“No disrobing is required,” Kathy Hill, co-chair of the Hartsel Days committee said. “If they did strip down, we would need to charge more.”
Training tips include making a bed and putting on oversized night clothes as fast as possible.
“The Blooming Zooming team sponsored by the South Park Mercantile is ready to take on all challengers,” Linda Friel, owner and manager of the SPM said.
If bragging rights are not enough, bed race winners also win a cash prize.
Sunday will begin with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by a cowboy church service in the pavilion and then the parade.
New to the parade this year will be the addition of a “Hooptie Car Competition.” A Hooptie car is one that looks like it is long overdue for an oil change, probably has threadbare tires and can make it around the block, most of the time.
Hooptie car judges will be on the side of the parade route. Car entries are required to be able to make it for the complete parade route of half a mile.
Additional parade entries include cars from the Mile High Cobra Club, Hartsel (Bicycle) Chain Gang, the HFPD trucks, several floats, Park County Royalty and more.
Vendors include businesses selling art, food, services and even dehydrated duck heads (for dogs).
The silent auction is chock full of donations from South Park businesses and residents and even includes a mountain bike and a massage table.
The Rubber Duck Race returns this year, despite being shrouded in mystery.
Darlene and Richard Holt stumbled upon the mystery of the missing 23 rubber ducks when they gathered the flock for the annual duck count in July.
“There were 398 ducks, 23 were missing and now we have 505,” Darlene Holt said. “Maybe some drowned.”
“Maybe the missing ducks are still on the creekside between Hartsel and Woodland Park,” Kathy Hill, said.
When not racing, the Hartsel rubber ducks are housed in the shed and are in a cage-free environment.
“I wanted to add some pink ducks into the box of all yellow ducks,” Dave Harvey said. “I removed a number of yellow ducks and I think someone got confused between the box of ‘unsold’ ducks and the ‘sold’ ducks.”
“I had not heard about the missing ducks, but I wonder if they were all consecutive numbers,” Niki Griffin, administrative assistant for the HFPD said.
“It’s possible there were escapees, especially if the water was fast, making it more difficult to net the ducks at the end of the race,” Hartsel Fire Chief Chris Tingle said.
“So far the ducks for this year’s race have been selling well,” Lee Flores, South Park Mercantile employee said. “It’s certainly possible that some ducks could have been lost to the river.”
New this year is the Panty Polka special event. This involves music and very large underwear.
More information can be found on the Hartsel Days 2021 Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.