The Platte Canyon School District property at 599 Rosalie Road is a beautiful parcel of land on 72 acres. The property was initially used for school groups such as the mountain bike team and Foothill Flyers disc golf club. While groups were using the property, there was not yet an established goal to benefit students.
“We wanted to figure out the best use for students and to serve the district’s purpose for the property,” explained John Gerritsen, BOERA board member.
In 2006, PCSD came to an agreement with several Bailey residents to create Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area known as BOERA. Gerritsen and fellow board member, David Poniatowski, have been with BOERA since the beginning and have a well-deserved sense of pride in what they have helped create for the Bailey community.
The BOERA mission statement: The nonprofit Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area (BOERA) is dedicated to providing Platte Canyon School District (PCSD) students with access to a variety of outdoor educational and recreational activities, raising funds to benefit PCSD, and serving as a recreational asset for the entire Bailey community.
“The purpose has always been to support students,” Poniatowski said.
BOERA pays for the upkeep, maintenance and programs at the property while giving back to the school district in the form of grants and scholarships. To date, BOERA has given back more than $60,000 to PCSD.
BOERA supports PCSD athletics by giving grants for uniforms, field updates and equipment. Deer Creek Elementary School has benefited from BOERA grants for the greenhouse, PE and recess equipment. BOERA has supported the PCHS Yacht Club. This year BOERA’s support has helped create a new baseball program for Fitzsimmons Middle School that will begin in the 2022-2023 school year.
BOERA provides scholarships at PCHS students each spring from funds raised by usage fees on the property. Scholarships are available to any PCHS senior for “secondary education”. These scholarships have been provided to students for college, Air Force Academy and electrical apprenticeships. BOERA supports the Jeff Davis Foundation for students attending firefighting training.
When BOERA began, there was a coffee can at the property to collect fees. With online accounts available now, donations have grown. COVID has played a part in the growing popularity of the property. “Funds collected speaks to people appreciating it,” stated Poniatowski.
People have commented on the website with many positive statements such as,
“Thank you, we appreciate having this in our community.”
The property is home to the annual Husky Invitational Cross Country Meet, several disc golf tournaments on the world-class disc golf course, two mountain bike events including Rattler Racing and the Annual Bailey Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
PCSD also uses the property for school-related events such as Spirit Week class winner for a fun day of outdoor activities.
The community is encouraged to use the five miles of trails for trail running, hiking and dog walking. Sledding, cross country skiing, mountain biking and use of the 21 disc golf baskets are available to any community member. Since this is school district property, there is a no alcohol, tobacco or marijuana usage allowed.
“New activities at the property come from someone bringing an activity to the property, getting involved and wanting to grow it,” explained Poniatowski. “This is how the property came to develop a world-class disc golf course with Steve Hanford bringing his passion for disc golf to BOERA.
“We may be the only high school in Colorado to have a disc golf club,” added Poniatowski.
In 2019, the Brett Ericson Picnic Area was officially opened at the property. The six picnic tables were the result of an Eagle Scout project.
BOERA continues to support previous community usage of the property with leasing for cattle each spring and fall. Search and Rescue uses the property for training exercises.
Gerritsen explained, “At the Turkey Trot this year, Mike Schmidt, Superintendent of PCSD talked about this being a gathering place for the community to rally. We want this to be a community park in the center of Bailey.”
Future plans for BOERA, according to Poniatowski, are “to maintain what we are currently doing.”
BOERA has applied for a grant to build a pavilion on the property to protect users from the sun or rain.
Students and children under 18 years of age, PCSD employees and retired employees may use the property free of charge. General usage for community members has a daily fee of $5/person. Annual passes may be purchased. An individual pass for a Bailey resident is $40 or $50 for a non-resident. Family passes are $70 for a Bailey family of up to four members. A non-Bailey family can purchase a family pass for $85.
Community members can get involved in BOERA with volunteer work days, fence repair, trail and disc golf course improvements. Information can be found on the website, BOERA.org or on the Facebook page. There are two forms available on the website. One form is “Get involved form” and the second is “Property use application” for larger events.
Schmidt stated, “They’ve turned a relatively unused property into a community asset.”
