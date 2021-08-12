Training that has been received by Lake George Fire Protection District was put to the test Aug. 5. At 3:57 p.m. when a call from Fairplay dispatch reported a woman screaming for help saying she was drowning. LGFPD was on the scene at 4:02 p.m. with nine volunteers and the chief.
A 47-year-old female from Black Forest had been swimming in the river when she was caught in the rapids and swept to an inaccessible area and became tangled in the rocks.
One firefighter entered the water to get a rope around her chest while trying to calm her and pull her to the side of the river. At the same time, others scrambled up the rock cliffs to lower a rescue basket down to the woman as other personnel made their way to the victim.
Once in the basket, she was attended by Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District (UPRAD) and given an IV. The rescue personnel had the daunting task of hoisting the woman and the basket up the steep embankment to the road.
They were only able to lift the basket about 6-12 inches at a time to reach the top due to the size of the boulders that lined the cliff. Once on the road the victim was loaded into the ambulance at 5:47 p.m. They were joined by a Flight For Life Colorado helicopter crew, then the victim was transported by ambulance to LGFPD Station One and placed into the helicopter for transport to Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs at 6:26 p.m.
Besides LGFPD, UPRAD and Flight for Life, personnel from US Forest Service Law Enforcement, Colorado State Patrol, Park County Sheriff’s Office, 11 Mile state park workers, and 11 Mile Canyon employees assisted at the scene.
There were numerous bystanders who jumped in to help, including a young lady who drove to Fire Station One to pick up the flight crew and bring them to the scene.
It was an intense and difficult situation and a huge rescue effort by everyone involved.
“I was extremely pleased with the efforts put forth by LGFPD personnel, who put to good use the training we have received,” said Susan Bernstetter, LGFPD Chief.
The victim’s name and medical information, due to privacy laws, is unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.