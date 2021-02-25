We appreciate your opinions and welcome your submissions to The Flume. We are seeing an increase in the number of opinion page submissions each week, and we are pleased with that development. It is our desire to print all of the submissions we receive. Please refer to “Guidelines for letters to the editor” at the bottom of page 3.
With that objective in mind, we respectfully request that all letters be no more than 300 words in length, and that all contributions for the Republican and Democratic Perspectives and political opinion pieces be kept to no more than 800 words in length.
Due to space limitations, we will be strictly enforcing these new standards effective immediately, and without exception. Thanks to all of you who read and contribute to The Flume. Keep the letters and opinions coming, and we appreciate in advance your attention to word count and space limitations.
