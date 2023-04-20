April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, designated to bring attention to communities working together to strengthen families, which is the most effective way to prevent child abuse and neglect.
In 2022, Colorado evaluated safety for more than 50,000 children. Of those, 10,918 were found to be abused or neglected. Social Services throughout Colorado provided voluntary services for an additional 17,024 families. To put that into a Park County perspective, the population of Park County is 17,939.
The Colorado Revised Statutes defines child abuse and neglect as the following:
1) Any case in which a child exhibits evidence of skin bruising, bleeding, malnutrition, failure to thrive, burns, fracture of any bone, subdural hematoma, soft tissue swelling or death…
2) Any case in which a child is subjected to unlawful sexual behavior…
3) Any case in which a child is a child in need of services because the child’s parents, legal guardian, or custodian fails to take the same actions to provide adequate food, clothing, shelter, medical care or supervision that a prudent parent would take…
4) Any case in which a child is subjected to emotional abuse. Emotional abuse means an identifiable and substantial impairment of the child’s intellectual or psychological functioning or development or a substantial risk of impairment of the child’s intellectual or psychological functioning or development.
5) Any case in which, in the presence of a child, or on the premises where a child is found, or where a child resides, a controlled substance… is manufactured or attempted to be manufactured.
6) Any case in which a child tests positive at birth for either a schedule I controlled substance, … or a schedule II controlled substance, unless the child tests positive for a schedule II controlled substance as a result of the mother’s lawful intake of such substance as prescribed.
7) Any case in which a child is subjected to human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude …
Mandatory reporters are part of the safety net that protects children and youth and have the ability to provide lifesaving help to child victims in the community. A mandatory reporter is a person who is legally required to report abuse and neglect. Mandatory reporters include medical professionals and anyone in an educational setting including teachers, custodians, secretaries, administrators and cafeteria personnel. Mandatory reporters are required to take training each year on how to report.
Mandatory reporters do not evaluate if child abuse or neglect has occurred. Mandatory reporters are required to report suspicion of child abuse or neglect.
Park County has five case workers for child and adult protection under the direction of Susan Walton, Director of Park County Human Services.
“It is the fundamental right to parent your own child without government interference,” emphasized Walton. “There is no perfect parenting, just better and worse parenting.”
Every parent knows that parenting is tough. Child abuse knows no socio-economic or ethnic bounds. However, there is a baseline level of safety and well-being that every child deserves. A child must have basic needs met and cannot be subjected to dangerous situations and care-givers.
“We serve as the guardrails,” said Walton. “If someone crosses the line to be investigated, we make sure things don’t get terrible.”
Any citizen can contact CO4Kids Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-844-CO-4-Kids or 1-844-264-5437 if concerned that a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect. You may be the person to save a child’s life.
