Blue skies persisted for most of the day, huge crowds filled the festive streets of Fairplay from start to finish and the 72nd edition of World Championship Pack Burro racing added another memorable chapter to its already storied history.
On the Long Course, after 29 grueling miles and five hours and 22 minutes of racing, the two top contenders dueled side-by-side down Front Street to a virtual photo finish.
On the short course, a seven-minute lead shrank rapidly when the leading burro decided to take an unplanned, five-minute break and did not resume racing until the rest of the field had closed to within shouting distance.
In the end, both races demonstrated yet again that the skill and endurance of the human competitors matters greatly, but the demeanor and mindset of their burro teammates matters even more.
Long Course
Just as it has in the two previous years, the Long Course race came down to Bob Sweeney and his burro Yukon Jack, and defending champions Marvin Sandoval and his burro Buttercup.
Unlike previous years, however, Sweeney and Yukon Jack managed to nip their opponents by the slightest of margins at the finish line to notch their first-ever victory in the event.
Both Sweeney and Sandoval were all smiles at the race’s conclusion, and both were rewarded for their efforts with an extended period of heartfelt applause from spectators.
“This is the result of a lot of work,” Sweeney said. “I started to see Yukon Jack improve in training, and I knew he had it in him.”
Yukon Jack and Buttercup know each other well and have dueled down the stretches of many races together. In the past, Yukon Jack has been happy to run directly behind Buttercup but has been hesitant to pass her and maintain the lead.
“I guess Jack in just a normal guy and liked the view more running behind Buttercup than in front of her,” Sweeney said. “So we have been working really hard to change that. Today they switched leads a lot, but mostly they ran side-by-side for a huge portion of the race with Jack on the right and Buttercup on the left. That’s how they seemed to run best.”
Sandoval is the owner of Buttercup, and Yukon Jack is owned by Brad and Amber Wann. This was the fourth consecutive win of the pack burro racing season for Sweeney and his burro teammate, and most of those wins have come with Buttercup and Sandoval in very close proximity at the finish.
“In the race in Creede, Marvin and I crossed the finish line behind the burros and couldn’t even tell which burro crossed first,” Sweeney said. “So most of the time it’s just a flip of a coin between these two.”
Sandoval said he was pleased with the way his burro ran throughout the race.
“She [Buttercup] ran really well and everything was normal,” he said. “And if I had it to do over again, I don’t think I would change anything. It was pretty amazing, and a lot of fun today. These two burros are connected together again, and they both fought really hard.”
Sandoval and Sweeney, both residents of Leadville, are also connected in in pack burro racing lore for their epic battles in recent years and there is every indication that trend will continue into the near future.
“Yukon Jack is in his prime right now, and should be for some time to come,” Sweeney said. “I am getting old, though, and my prime years have passed.”
Sweeney’s youth might be escaping him, but for the first time on the Long Course in Fairplay, Sandoval and Buttercup did not.
Short Course
At the halfway point of the Short Course race, Brian Rawlings and his burro Lucky were obliterating the competition and had built what looked like an insurmountable seven-minute lead.
“After the halfway point we came upon a left turn near water,” Rawlings said. “Lucky doesn’t like water, though, and she hesitated for about five minutes before making the turn. By the time she started moving again, we could see other teams closing in behind us.”
Lucky and Rawlings, who never trailed in the race, hit Front Street with a comfortable lead of what looked like several hundred yards. That lead shrunk again, however, when screaming spectators on both sides of the street greeted them down the stretch.
Lucky, a burro rich in ability but lacking racing experience, stopped dead in his tracks and looked to both sides of Front Street amid the commotion. Meanwhile, the lead narrowed.
But just as as he had done earlier in the race, Lucky eventually overcame his fears enough to continue to the finish line at two hours, 29 minutes with a considerable amount of encouragement from Rawlings. Rawlings actually crossed the finish line pulling his reluctant teammate with no slack in his lead rope.
“This was Lucky’s first win, and first time to finish alone,” Rawlings explained. “He was completely shocked by the crowds.”
Rawlings has raced in Fairplay for the past five years, and finished second on the Short Course two years ago. Rawlings is a resident of Colorado Springs.
More results from Burro Days
World Championship Pack Burro Race – Long Course
1st Bob Sweeney with Yukon, Leadville, Colo., 5:57:29, $1,000
2nd Marvin Sandoval with Buttercup, Leadville, Colo., 5:57:32, $800
3rd Joe Polonsky with Jake, Palmer Lake, Colo., 6:57:39, $500
4th Tracy Loughlin with Roger, Salida, Colo., 6:57:42, $300
5th Steve Indrehus with Earl, Dumont, Colo., 7:56:58, $200
6th Jason Hudson with Amanda, Boise, Idaho, 8:10:51, $100
7th April Hoskins with Darby, Manitou Springs, Colo., 8:19:25, $75
8th Giovanna White with Sugar Ray, Truckee, Calif., 8:19:29, $50
World Championship Pack Burro Race – Short Course
1st Brian Rawlings with Luck, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2:29:22, $500
2nd Roland Brodeur with Tin Cup, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2:30:03, $350
3rd Chris Rhan with Clip Clop, Cheyenne, Wyom., 2:30:06, $250
4th Dave Edwards with Taz, Monte Vista, Colo., 2:30:30, $200
5th Rick Pedretti with Pedro, Lacrosse, Wisc., 2:39:05, $150
6th Roger Pedretti with Teddy, Lacrosse, Wisc., 2:39:25, $100
7th Rachel Shebert with Tucker, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2:39:30, $75
8th David Carner with Elroy, Frisco, Colo., 2:39:46, $50
Curtis Imrie Fastest Ass Up The Pass
Marvin Sandoval, Buttercup, Leadville, Colo., $200
“Guess the Winning Time” Ticket
Michael Pare, Denver, Colo., Guessed 5:57:20 and actual winning time was 5:57:29, $500
Parade
Best Marching Entry – The Reynolds Gang, Park County, Colo., $100, Trophy
Best Float Entry – Fairplay Yacht Club, Fairplay, Colo. $100, Trophy
Best Equestrian Entry – Columbine Kids Rodeo Clowns, Park County, Colo. $100, Trophy
Best Vehicle Entry – Park County Creative Alliance, Park County, Colo. $100, Trophy
Best Bicycle – Welchester Circus Arts Club, Golden, Colo. $50, Trophy
Pack Dog Race
Junior Division (ages 7-9)
1st – Theordore Berge with Woodrow (9)
2nd – Bridget Berge with Lucky (7)
Senior Division (ages 10-12)
1st – Andrew Shatek with Snickers (10)
