In the classic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” George Bailey gets the rare opportunity to see what his hometown of Bedford Falls would have looked like if not for the life he had lived.
On a lesser scale, perhaps, Dick Elsner might be similarly shocked to realize the full impact of his presence on Park County if granted that same opportunity.
It can’t be denied that Elsner’s involvement and influence have been far-reaching, and that Park County would look quite different if not for his presence.
Elsner recently received the “Communities Working Together Award,” courtesy of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments (PPACG).
The PPACG published the following press release Dec. 8, announcing Elsner as this year’s recipient of the award and describing his considerable contributions toward the growth and improvement of communities throughout the Pikes Peak region:
For Immediate Release: Dec. 8, 2021
PPACG Announces 2021 Communities Working Together Award Winner
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments (PPACG) strives to represent one theme, Communities Working Together. Last year we introduced the Communities Working Together Award to recognize an individual in the region that has demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve our region.
This award was inspired by former PPACG Board member, and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who passed away in August of 2020. The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Neil exhibited, like listening to all sides, working toward a consensus, and always extending a hand to grow the entire region. In 2020 the inaugural Communities Working Together regional award went to former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen.
On December 8th, 2021, PPACG Chair Stan VanderWerf announced the 2021 Communities Working Together Award Winner, Park County Commissioner Richard ‘Dick’ Elsner. Dick has been a leader on a number of regional efforts. He has worked with multiple counties and the state on affordable housing solutions, engaged with the PPACG Legislative Committee on issues across the Pikes Peak Region, and has been working with the legislatures task force regarding tax policy. He is active in representing the Central Front Range region on the statewide transportation advisory committee (STAC) and has served as a champion for regional transportation efforts to help address workforce commuting needs.
PPACG Chair Stan VanderWerf spoke to Commissioner Elsner’s many efforts that serve the entire Pikes Peak Region and thanked him on behalf of the Board for his leadership and hard work. The PPACG Board of Directors thanked Dick for truly demonstrating what Communities Working Together means.
The Pikes Peak region’s 16 local governments join together in PPACG to collaborate on issues that cross political boundaries and to reach solutions that benefit the entire region. PPACG’s primary focus is regional planning in transportation, aging issues, military impact planning and air and water quality.
Up to the task
When I first arrived at The Flume as a staff writer in the summer of 2018, one of my first objectives was to collect business cards and contact information for local sources.
Dick Elsner’s contact information was among the first that I collected, and he has been among my most oft-used sources since that time.
Elsner is a terrific source, and resource, for a variety of reasons. For starters, Elsner is well-studied on virtually all topics Park County-related. His knowledge of the area’s history is immense, and his understanding of current issues and challenges the county faces is always on point and well-stated.
Elsner, almost without exception, has no problem taking a definitive stance on current issues and is far more media-saavy than most.
He also has the courage to promptly pick up or return calls from The Flume, and to meet inquiries head-on, even when the topic is controversial or unpleasant. That quality has served all of the commissioners well in recent years, as Elsner has often done the heavy lifting in media-related matters.
The Flume and our county commissioners have had an almost laughably turbulent relationship over the last 142 years, which is well-documented in some of the paper’s earliest editions.
Today, the two entities enjoy a cooperative and respectful working relationship, which is important to me on both professional and personal levels. Elsner’s influence, along with the ongoing cooperation of our other two current commissioners, has been vital in shaping those improved dynamics.
Politics is a rough sport, in part because nobody can please voters 100 percent of the time. Elsner would be the first to admit that he is no exception in that regard. But his willingness to do copious amounts of research and his ability to develop firm understandings of complex topics is a tremendous asset to Park County voters and the Board of County Commissioners as a whole.
In a nutshell, Elsner has never shortchanged taxpayers with his effort or enthusiasm for the job. In my opinion, that’s pretty damn refreshing these days, regardless of one’s politics or one’s stance on a given issue.
A legacy of involvement
Elsner, a native Coloradan born and raised in Arapahoe County, first became involved in public service in the late 1980s by serving as a Little League umpire and youth football coach.
His involvement in community affairs grew from there, and he became the Park County Republican Party Chair in 2009. A natural fit for the job, he served in that capacity until 2017.
Elsner’s wife of 47 years, Deb, also served for a decade as a member of the Platte Canyon School Board. The Elsners have three children, ages 39, 41 and 43.
Once elected as a Park County Commissioner, Elsner began to find his footing in politics and public service in earnest.
“I enjoy connecting with others, having an influence in policy decisions that benefit Park County, and giving a voice to rural counties like ours at regional and state levels,” Elsner said. “Park County, like other rural counties around the state, had lost our voice and I made it my goal to help put Park County on the radar with state and regional decision-makers.”
Today, the regional and statewide boards and organizations Elsner serves on are almost too extensive to list. Even so, let’s give it a shot.
1. Elsner was recently appointed by the Governor to the Colorado Workforce Development Council. He is the only Republican from a rural county appointed to the council.
2. Elsner was a political advisor to the Healthcare Services District, which eventually paved the way for medical services to be offered in Fairplay at a time when it had none. In large part due to his efforts, the measure was put to Park County voters with a 1 cent sales tax and it passed with 72 percent of the vote.
3. Elsner currently serves as Vice President on the Central Front Range Transportation Region. As a result of his involvement, Fairplay residents will soon be home to a a $3.5 million transportation hub and park-and-ride which will also accommodate bus parking for Sumit Stage.
“There will be a heated indoor facility at the hub,” Elsner said. “It will be much better than the current CDOT stop, and we hope to expand the number of trips offered to more than five per day.”
4. Elsner also serves as a representative for the State Transportation Advisory Committee to the State Freight Advisory Council, which promotes safer passage of trucks through the county and has been instrumental in prompting the eventual addition of chain-up stations for trucks.
5. Elsner was appointed by the House Majority leader to the 11th Judicial District’s Judicial Review Commission, a bi-partisan group which reviews the job performances of judges within the district.
6. Elsner is the Vice Chair on the Works Allocation Commission, a state committee that operates on block grant funding from the federal government to ensure that grants are properly allocated to local levels of government.
7. Elsner serves on the Task Force on Tax Policy, a bi-partisan body he was appointed to by the state legislature. He has served on that task force for about four years, and he is currently the only statutory county representative on the committee.
8. Elsner is a member of the South Platte Basin Roundtable, and has been Park County’s representative in that capacity for about four years.
9. Elsner serves a Secretary for the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments. He has served in that capacity for four years.
10. Elsner is Co-Chair of the Legislative Committee for Roundtable, which provides funding for the Park County Senior Coalition.
“Park County recently received $300,000 in grants from the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments for the purpose of funding the Senior Coalition,” Elsner said.
Elsner’s latest cause, which he says is still a work in progress, is to protect Park County ponds for the purposes of firefighting.
“That has become a top priority lately, and we are working with legislators to present a bi-partisan measure that will prevent outside entities from claiming pond water within our county, as well as twenty-two other rural counties within the state,” Elsner explained. “It seems to have a lot of support statewide, and the key has been convincing even the larger urban counties that these ponds help protect them from fire danger as well.”
With regards to the number of organizations and boards he currently serves upon, and his strong desire to keep Park County on the radar at regional and state levels, Elsner stated that, “If you don’t have a seat at the table, you’ll probably wind up on the menu.”
Across party lines
Elsner is a conservative political thinker, but he is quick to point out that when it comes to making policy decisions, good ideas take precedence over party lines.
“I have never worried about losing votes, because that is just part of the job,” Elsner said. “I worry about what is best for Park County and its residents, and that should always be my first consideration. Many politicians these days put their party and its politics ahead of their country, or their constituants, and that is a real problem. I try to never dismiss anyone, and to always hear them out.”
Perhaps it is those sentiments that have prompted state politicians of all stripes to appoint Elsner to a variety of bi-partisan committees and boards, thus giving Park County a more prominent statewide profile than it otherwise would.
Those same sentiments also prompted Elsner to vacate his position as Chair of the Park County Republican Party after a nine-year stint in that role.
“I didn’t think it was appropriate for me to continue to serve as Park County Republican Party Chair once I was elected as a commissioner,” Elsner said. “A commissioner needs to be as non-partisan as possible.”
Future plans
Elsner is predictably vague when asked about his future plans; or what he will do once his final term as commissioner expires in three years. When asked if he planned to run for a higher office, he said dedinitively that he did not.
“I want to stay involved, but I think I can get more done from here in Park County than I could anywhere else,” Esner said.
Elsner added that the lack of afforable housing in Park County is something he would like to see remedied in the near future, and that he plans to work diligently on that issue in the coming months and years.
“Housing is the biggest problem we face right now in Park County,” Elsner said. “We have a project in Fairplay for eight housing units, and we are also working on something in Bailey. Work force housing, specifically, is what we need.”
Elsner said his least favorite aspect of being a commissioner is having to say “no” when the situation calls for it, and that his favorite aspect of his job as commissioner is getting out into the community.
“I really enjoy getting out and talking to people about issues they think are important, and trying to make a difference,” Elsner said. “I am thankful to have been given that opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.