There will be a slew of festivities over Easter weekend in Fairplay, April 16-17.
Churches in town will be hosting Easter celebration services, and businesses will be ofering special deals and hosting activities all weekend.
Camp Como and various churches in South Park will be offering an Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m., followed by breakfast and an Easter egg hunt. This will take place at Camp Como.
Back by popular demand, Mountain Essentials will be hosting a petting zoo, including Fairplay’s popular alpaca, Alex, along with many baby goats. This event was a hit with children of all ages last year and provided many unique photo opportunities. Lynn McChesney, chief assistant and animal caretaker and entertainer at the Mountain Essentials store does a spectacular job handling the animals, the audience, and answering questions about the hobbies and habits of the goats and alpaca.
The South Park City Museum will be hosting an Easter egg hunt for children at noon Easter Sunday.
Dog Works will sponsor their very popular egg hunt for dogs. The dogs search for hidden hard-boiled eggs. There will be prizes for dogs and chocolate for those who walk on just two feet. Many dogs show up in their Easter best costumes. This event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Easter egg hunt has strict rules. For example, only dogs can find the eggs and there is a time limit. The dog with the most eggs and the fastest time wins.
What kind of costume should a dog wear (to be in fashion, of course)? Last year, many dogs dressed in bunny costumes.
The Fairplay Library will be playing movies all day, April 16, and handing out sweet treats to all who drop by.
KB’s Kakery and Dorothy’s Tamales will be open Easter Sunday morning for breakfast and will be offering çookie decorating with cookies and decorating supplies available, as well as giving out chocolate candy.
The South Park Recreation Center is offering an Easter egg hunt and swim. Call or check their website for the cost.
The Rabbit Hole Board Game Shop will give out candy, have coloring opportunities and offer visitors a chance to meet the Easter Bunny’s sister, Dicey.
Many more businesses in town will be helping celebrate Easter weekend in lots of fun and creative ways.
