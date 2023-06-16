When it comes to charitable giving, a little can go a long way. That is especially true when that charitable giving puts food on tables where there would otherwise be none.
In light of the fact that June is designated nationally as Hunger Awareness Month, as well as the fact that area food banks have recently served record numbers of citizens in need of assistance, several local entities are teaming up to fight the ever-growing problem of hunger among Platte Canyon area residents.
Through this collective effort, spearheaded by the Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce (PCACC), retail stores in the Bailey area will be asking customers if they would like to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar throughout the remainder of the month. All proceeds from the month-long endeavor will go directly to the LifeBridge Food Pantry, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located at 288 Main Street in Bailey. All donations are tax deductible.
John and Wendy Obrecht, directors of LifeBridge, offer a unique arrangement in which clients may handpick the specific food items they need, rather than being given a generic assortment of food. LifeBridge also has clothes available, besides collaborating with other organizations to meet specific clothing needs.
“We (PCACC) knew we wanted to do more collaborative business promotions in Bailey, and we are very pleased with the cause we chose and the way the donation drive is going so far,” said Kim Mickelsen.
Mickelsen, who owns the Chill Squirrel and is a member of the PCACC, was instrumental in conceiving plans for the donation drive. She also offers several compelling reasons for choosing hunger as the focal point for the drive:
Twenty percent of Park County residents have opted to cut back or skip meals due to financial limitations.
Sixteen percent of youth in Park County are not getting adequate nutrition, due to financial constraints.
Seventy-five percent of the elderly in Park County have to make decisions between food and medicine.
The LifeBridge Food Pantry in Bailey saw a 35 percent increase in the number of their clients in the last few months.
In addition to donations being made through the retail roundup program or in person, donations may also be mailed directly to PO Box 412, Bailey, Colo., 80421. For more information about the LifeBridge Food Pantry and its services, please call 303-909-7534, or email john.obrecht50@gmail.com
