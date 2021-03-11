The Platte Canyon Huskies wrestling team competed in the 2A Region 3 Wrestling Tournament in Akron March 6-7, and sophomore Andrew Hannigan returned to Bailey all smiles.
Hannigan was the only member of the PCHS squad to advance to the State Tournament which will occur March 11-13 in Pueblo.
Hannigan will be making his second trip to State after also qualifying last season as a freshman.
The Regional meet had 16 teams, which included three-time state champs Wray.
The meet was held over two days. 106-145 weight classes were Friday, March 5 and 152-285 on Saturday.
The tournament was conducted in a double-elimination format (two losses means elimination).
Only the top two from each weight class qualify for state due to COVID-19. There are three other regions, which places eight wrestlers in each weight class at state. It is usually top four and 16 at state.
At 113 pounds, sophomore Hannigan faced Degan Buchtel of Merino and won 16-0. He then faced Marco Martinez of Sedgwick/Fleming and lost.
He then had to wait for the match between Buchtel and Daniel Maxwell of Highland. Maxwell won, and since Hannigan had not faced him before, they had a wrestle-off to go to state. Hannigan won 8-2 and qualified for state for the second year in a row.
At 126 pounds, freshman Dean MacMahen lost to Colton Dennison of Byers. He then faced Jacob Lockwood of Sedgwick/Fleming and lost.
At 132 pounds, freshman Josh Vallejos lost to Evan Alder of Byers. He then faced Joseph Gower of Burlington and lost.
At 138 pounds, senior Noah Hartman was undefeated coming into the tournament. Coach Gary Rhoads said, “He had one of the toughest brackets with undefeated defending state champion and two others that took second at state last year.”
Hartman faced Koy Smith of Wray and lost. He then faced Jacob Dorren of Wiggins in the consolation round. He won by pin with 26 seconds left. He faced Smith again and lost.
At 145 pounds, freshman Sam Patterson faced Avery Archuleta and won by pin at 4:53. He then faced Anthony Elligen of Wiggins and won by pin at 4:53. Then he faced Andrew Kaus of Merino and lost. He then faced Anthony Ellingen of Wiggins and won by pin at 2:23. Patterson then faced Greg Coy of Highland and lost.
At 152 pounds, Kolton Brown won by pin over Rodolfo Estrada of Burlington.
Brown then faced Hayden Burr of Sedgwick/Fleming and lost. Brown then took on Kaden Powell of Byers and won by pin at 2:00. Brown lost to Gabe Schubarth for third place, good for a fourth-place finish.
At 170 pounds, Josh Ebbs faced Joe Shean of Stratton. Shean led 10-to-2 after two periods. Ebbs got a reversal and then pinned Shean with 37 seconds left. Ebbs lost to Jack Ring.
Next he faced Alex Alcala of Sedgwick/Fleming. Alcala won. At 182 pounds, Jaecob Ebbs faced Gage Hiferty of Limon and lost. Next he faced Chris Shock and won by pin at 2:50. Then he faced Kevin Hermosillo of Yuma and lost.
At 195 pounds, Devin Yakubson faced Kaysen Schmidt of Limon and lost. He then faced Kevin Bledsoe of Wray and lost.
At 285 pounds, Jeff Goodwin faced Xavier Livesely of Akron and lost. He then faced Brandon Mendoza of Yuma and lost.
“We wrestled well as a team and would like to congratulate Andrew Hannigan taking second and Kolton Brown for taking fourth,” Coach Gary Rhoads said. “It’s great that Andrew is headed back to the state tournament for a second time. It’s too bad that CHSAA is not allowing the top four places qualify for state due to COVID restrictions, otherwise Kolton Brown would be going as well.”
Rhoads continued:
“We had some young wrestlers really wrestle hard, just didn’t end up in our favor. This year has been really tough and it was hard to find matches due to COVID. We were very fortunate and happy that our county health department and Platte Canyon High School worked with and allowed us to have a wrestling season. We are already looking forward to next season.”
Rhoads added that he anticipates having larger teams in the next several years due to the team’s youth and the influx of middle school wrestlers.
