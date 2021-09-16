Park County commissioners approved a vehicle lease program with Centennial-based Enterprise Fleet Management Sept. 7.
“It will be more expensive in the short term, but we will save in the long term,” Commissioner Dick Elsner said.
He said the lease agreement is for vehicles not connected with the sheriff’s office. The synopsis provided to the Flume broke the county fleet into sets, one for the sheriff’s office vehicles and one for all other vehicles.
The synopsis stated 31 vehicles are over 10 years old and should be replace. Total vehicles not including sheriff’s office vehicles, to be replaced over a ten-year period are 59. Sheriff’s office has an additional 51 vehicles.
Elsner said the plan did not include the sheriff’s vehicles. The fleet plan will replace vehicles and install software to track usage, needed repairs and other data.
According to the document, all non-sheriff vehicles will be replaced by 2025. The program will cost $319, 655 for the last six of the ten years and smaller varying amount up to about $284,000 throughout the first four years of the program.
The synopsis states the county will save $1.7 million in ten years. It also states the company will sell vehicles at 108 percent of the Black Book CVI values.
The document states that vehicle usage is now an average of 10,300 miles per year with maintenance costs of
Currently, vehicles are rotated about every 12 years. In the future, vehicles will rotate out every three years resulting in a savings of $932,200 over the next ten years.
“It’s a long term plan, but not a long term commitment,” Commissioner Ray Douglas said. The county can withdraw from the program at any time.
Sheriff’s marijuana grant
For the second year, Sheriff Tom McGraw will apply for a Department of Local Affairs gray and black marijuana grant for the 2021-2022.
A staff report said the grant can be used to investigate, apprehend and prosecute persons growing or selling marijuana without a license.
No price is included with the application. The state will determine the amount to provide if the county qualifies for the grant.
Last year the sheriff’s office purchased equipment and personal protect gear for use by deputies that might come into contact with COVID-positive persons while on the job.
Assessor protests
Three persons protested the 2021 Park County property value assessment to the state Board of appeal assessment after the local assessment appeals were decided.
Assessor Monica Jones stated that one property owner withdrew and one was set for arbitration. The third had just been received that morning, Sept. 7.
The commissioners decided to prosecute the cases at the state level.
The property owners’ names or the difference in the amount of proposed property tax could be saved was not disclosed.
Vouchers
Vouchers in the amount of about $186,400 were approved. Public works spent about $57,000 and the general fund spent $86,600.
Fleet management spent $$27,600 and the grant fund spent $14,600.
Three other funds spent a total of about $680.
