During the second reading and approval of a new camping ordinance, Park County commissioners made a few minor changes June 22.
County Attorney Erin Smith said the entire ordinance would need to be published in the local paper again because of substantive changes made to the sewer, septic and wastewater sections. No one described what changes were made regarding wastewater disposal methods.
Smith said the ordinance will take effect 30 days after it is published with the changes.
Another major change that was not approved included increasing the number of units allowed on one lot.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell wanted to double the number of camping units allowed for a short time, such as a week, when the property owner was present.
Mitchell said the change would allow owners to invite more persons to camp while celebrating a birthday or the special event.
Enforcement was the main issue raised by the other commissioners. Proving when campers arrived and how long they stayed would be difficult. A hard number with no exceptions could be enforced.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said that doubling the number would allow eight camping units instead of four on 20 acres. He said that was too many.
Scott Dodge, Fairplay resident, said density was an issue already this summer. He asked the commissioners to consider a permitting process for residents who wanted more campers for a family event. A property owner could get a permit for a specific timeframe.
Elsner said he was OK with adding that one additional camping unit could be allowed for up to 14 days for a fee of $25.
Commissioner Ray Douglas said that would complicate enforcement. He didn’t support adding additional units because topography and access might not be conducive to allowing more camping units.
Resident Bill Brown said he would like the ability to have more camping units, but not for a fee.
Mitchell said she would agree to no changes to the number of units allowed per lot size.
Two minor changes discussed during the June 22 meeting were changed.
In the chart on the number of camper units in Section 5A(1), the 20 to 35+ acres category was changed to 20+ acres.
In Section 5A, number eight was changed to make it clear that only nonpaying clients and the property owner are allowed to camp on private property.
Paying customers would constitute a commercial campground that has state and county regulations to meet.
A new number nine incorporated the last sentence of the previous number eight. Number nine states that campers that do not own the property must have written permission from the owner with the owner’s contact information on the written note.
Liquor License
A hotel and restaurant liquor license was approved for Bison Peak Resort, LLC doing business as Bison Peak Lodge at Puma Hills. The property is located at 20859 County Road 77, also known as the Tarryall Road. It is across CR 77 from the Broadmoor property.
Christina Brassil, spokes person for the owner Lily Hernandez, said the resort would be a military retreat for veterans. The event center isn’t finished, but small events have been held without the center.
Brassil said once the liquor license is received, a TIP certified contractor would be used to serve alcohol at events. Most participants would stay at the resort and a shuttle bus would be used for participants that stayed elsewhere.
Hernandez said veterans wellness retreats will be held in the future. The liquor license will help generate the revenue needed to finish the retreat center.
Rezoning
Peter and Pamela Holnback received agriculture rezoning for a 40-acre parcel that was zoned conservation recreation. It is located at 32100 Colorado Highway 9.
The CR zoning is for land owned by a government, in this case the Bureau of Land Management. It was sold to a private party in 1996, but never rezoned.
The lot has access by a private easement across another lot.
David and Lillian Wissel opposed the rezoning in a letter. They stated they have owned an adjacent lot since 1982. Access was one of the issues raised in the letter.
The owners were represented by Tracey Hulbert who said she was their attorney and that D. Wissel had reached out in 2018 about issues with the easement.
Hulbert said the courts would be a better place to address his issues.
