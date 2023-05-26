Unlike many area lakes that allow ice fishing during the winter months, Spinney Mountain Reservoir is closed from late fall until ice melts in the spring - usually around early May.
The first day that the reservoir opens after ice-out always attracts hordes of local fishermen, and some come from surprisingly distant locations in search of hungry trout or pike. The gates open at sunrise, and a lengthy caravan of anxious anglers is always present for the highly-anticipated event.
Opening day at Spinney this year occurred May 5. I have typically waited for warmer weather, but this year I was persuaded by a fishing buddy to show up and give it a try with the rest of the crowd.
I overslept a little, took some photos along the way, and was about an hour behind the rest of the crowd getting onto the water. I was not particularly heartbroken about that, because South Park winds were howling fiercely throughout the morning. My best efforts only produced two fish, but they were both a ton of fun and well worth the trip.
I managed to get a photo of my best catch, and also took a shot or two of the stunning surroundings and bird life teeming around the water.
I thought I would share a few of those images with our
readers.
