The Platte Canyon Huskies football team turned in an impressive homecoming performance despite unusual circumstances Saturday in their first conference football game of the season against the Sheridan Rams.
The Huskies, now sporting a 2-3 overall record on the season and 1-0 in Class 1A Foothills Conference play, came out hitting on all cylinders to say the least and scored on the first play of their first four possessions en route to a 49-6 victory.
Senior running back Allen Hardey started the show with a kickoff return of 45 yards and then took a handoff and went 45 more yards for a score on the first offensive play from scrimmage for Platte Canyon.
The Huskies, who allowed not a single first down in the first half against the outmanned Rams, quickly got the ball back and on their first play of their second possession, when senior Jake Romero darted in from 49 yards out for another Platte Canyon score.
The extra point attempt failed following both touchdowns, leaving the score at 12-0.
On the first play of the next Platte Canyon possession, Hardey struck again from 26 yards out with exceptional blocking in front of him for yet another score. The PAT failed again.
Unbelievably, on the second play of the next possession, Huskies quarterback David Fouts got into the act with a 40-yard run down the left sideline and did not stop until finding paydirt for a 24-0 lead.
Again, the extra point attempt sailed wide of the mark.
The fifth touchdown of the half came moments later when Romero made it 30-0 on an electrifying run through and around would-be tacklers from 40 yards out.
A 31-yard touchdown run by Fouts came moments later, followed by a 35-yard interception and return for a score by Romero of 35 yards. The Huskies also kicked a successful extra point, much to the delight of the large crowd on hand.
The Huskie’s final score of the contest came with the half winding down when defensive lineman Colton Brown fell on a Sheridan fumble in their own end zone.
It was at that time, with four members of the 14-player Sheridan roster sidelined with injuries, that coaches and officials had to meet to determine how to handle the Rams only having 10 active athletes left.
It was determined that the Huskies would also play with 10 players as a means of keeping the contest going.
To the Ram’s credit, players and coaches insisted on playing the contest out despite being hopelessly behind and having more than a third of their active roster unable to play due to injuries.
And to the credit of the Platte Canyon coaching staff, the starting players on both offense and defense were sidelined for the remainder of the game.
Those adjustments worked to the visitors’ favor, and the Rams managed a touchdown of their own late in the game.
The Huskies will travel to face Jefferson at 4 p.m., Oct. 8.
