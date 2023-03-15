Deer Creek Preschool has participated in quality rating programs with the State of Colorado for many years. Quality rating evaluates a program on staff, facilities, curriculum, integration, parent education, access and more. Deer Creek Preschool was able to score an exceptionally high rating despite the facility issues experienced this school year.
Platte Canyon School District RE-1 Superintendent Mike Schmidt shared a press release with The Flume which follows in its entirety:
Bailey CO – The Platte Canyon School District 1 is proud to announce that the Deer Creek Preschool program has been rated by Colorado Shines, the state’s quality rating and improvement system for early care and learning programs. Deer Creek Preschool received a Level 4 rating, a testament to its commitment to providing a high-quality learning environment that supports the development of PCSD1’s children. This Colorado Shines rating is one way that demonstrates its quality and dedication to continually improving the services it offers.
Growing research shows that the early years are essential to child development. In fact, neuroscientists have shown that the first five years – in particular the first three – have the greatest potential for setting a strong foundation for lifelong learning and health. During that time, children’s brains are developing at rapid rates with 700-1,000 new neural connections being formed every second. This makes it important for families to connect with quality child care programs and preschools like Deer Creek Preschool that support child development.
Colorado Shines is a free service offered through the Colorado Department of Human Services Office of Early Childhood. It rates Colorado’s early care and learning programs, connects families with quality programs, and helps early care and learning programs improve their quality.
PCSD1 congratulates Julie Carlson, Deer Creek Preschool Director, along with all of her staff members, on this terrific achievement. We so appreciate their hard work that resulted in this superior quality rating.
For more information, contact Julie Carlson, Deer Creek Preschool Director at 303-838-7666, x1251 or jcarlson@pcsdk12.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.