Members of the Platte Canyon Yacht Club, including nine students who traveled with their families, visited Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind on Feb. 12. Platte Canyon staff and students were expecting to teach this new Utah team about boat building and information on the SEVENTY48 Race in which both will compete in June.
“We took more away from them than we gave them,” stated staff member Kip Otteson. Steve Hanford and Dave Czeiszperger, the other staff leaders for the Platte Canyon Yacht Club, agreed with Otteson.
The students at Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind are integrated part-time into their district schools. Other times they attend the School for the Deaf and Blind for specific instruction related to their educational needs. Prior to the Utah trip, Platte Canyon team members were emailing and FaceTiming the Utah team, which currently consists of four adults and 10 students. Otteson said, “We walked in and felt like we were meeting old friends.”
Team members from Platte Canyon were impressed with the adaptive features that staff and students use at the Utah school. In the population of people who are legally blind, 5% are unable to see light and colors, 95% do see light and colors. Therefore, the school uses colored glass and lights to help students with visual impairments navigate the school. Platte Canyon students met a Utah teenager with a progressive visual impairment who will eventually be in that 5% of the population unable to see light and colors.
The team also observed a visually impaired workshop teacher drill perfect holes. Meeting the students and staff in Utah had a profound impact on the Platte Canyon team.
“Our kids took away life lessons,” stated Hanford.
The Platte Canyon team helped problem solve adding adaptive features to the Utah boat. On the Platte Canyon boat, adult team member Melody Hanford is a “caller.”
Following traditional Hawaiian Outrigger calls of “ho-aya” and “hei hei,” Melody counts and instructs the paddlers when to finish stroking and switch sides. Many on the Utah team are hearing impaired and would be unable to hear those calls. The team worked on how to add lights to the Utah boat that would instruct when to paddle and switch.
Another exciting development for the Platte Canyon team is the filming of a documentary on their process and race. This documentary is being created by film maker Roo Smith. Smith is a native of Washington who now lives in Boulder. Plans are for the documentary to be shown during the Mountain Film Festival in Colorado. There are also some connections through the Utah school to the Sundance Film Festival. Hopefully the Yacht Club documentary will make its way all the way to Sundance. For people who are unable to attend a film festival, the documentary will also be posted online.
Team member Amy Bezzant has earned a STEM award and scholarship from Denver CBS 4. Bezzant and the other student team members including Sydney Wagner, Sarah Ricotta, Madi Ellis, Tess Lozensky, Gavin Geiger, Bryce Kunkel, Kai Otteson, Ben Hatz, Chris Barrow, Jace Valentine, Joe Melero, Sean Lucas and Jackson Neiland are joining adult team members Hanford, Otteson, Czeiszperger, Melody Hanford, Sheri Bezzant and Kelly Hatz in multiple ongoing trainings.
As team members continue to work on their craft at Platte Canyon High School, they are also completing a work-out program to physically prepare for the 24 hour, overnight SEVENTY48 race from Tacoma, Wash. to Port Townsend, Wash.
Another requirement is for team members to read The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, written by Daniel James Brown. This is a non-fiction novel about the University of Washington crew team that won gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.
There are still obstacles for the Platte Canyon Yacht Club to overcome. Team members need to move their boat from the second floor of Platte Canyon High School to the outdoors. While the quadmaran is designed to be transported in sections, the sections are large and heavy. Each section will require multiple people and plenty of muscle power to get down the stairs.
The Yacht Club will spend spring break at Lake Powell where they will camp on the beach with the Utah team. Both teams will test their boats and make any necessary adjustments. Platte River Outfitters is helping the Platte Canyon team by providing camping equipment. Several boy scouts on the team will also provide camping equipment. Platte Canyon Nutrition Services will loan the team pots and pans for the trip.
Once the team returns from Lake Powell, Chatfield Reservoir will become the practice water. Hanford is negotiating with Chatfield administration to secure free storage for the boat due to limited funds. Currently the Yacht Club is $1200 in the hole. Team members are hopeful that donations and fundraising will continue.
“After the race was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, we now feel re-energized with the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind,” commented Otteson. “We feel we have been given a new purpose.”
