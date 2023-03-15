The Colorado Senate Judiciary Committee recently killed legislation for Senate Bill 103 that would have amended the Colorado Recreational Use Statute to increase protections for landowners who allow public access to visitors who may sue if they are injured from inherent risks on their land.
Senate Bill 103 was sponsored by Sen. Mark Baisley and supported by 25 different organizations that included outdoor recreation groups, water districts, conservation advocates and multiple municipalities including support among the Park County Commissioners. Commissioner Amy Mitchell advocated with Sen. Bailey in support of Senate Bill 103.
For many Park County residents who enjoy the easy access to several “14ers” or 14,000’ mountains that grace the county and the 20,000-25,000 recreationists who visit the county to climb these mountains and hep the local economy, this is a disappointment.
Colorado has 54 summits over 14,000’ with many peak-baggers reaching the goal to climb all 54. Closure of Mt. Lincoln, Mt. Democrat and Mt. Bross impacts climbers and residents. For years there have been concerns about access to these mountains and others. Landowners have initiated closures over the years.
Maury Reiber, now deceased, closed access to Mt. Lincoln in 2005 after being warned by his attorney that he could be liable for accidents on his privately owned land.
Reiber, along with his father and brothers, began mining in the 1950’s. Reiber enjoyed mining and purchased more claims with his son, John. Reiber also enjoyed researching Park County mining history. He was the sole owner of Mt. Lincoln. His properties were passed down to his son John, who now owns 58 closed mining claims.
The mountains are inherently dangerous due to natural conditions including rock slides, scree, snow and lightning storms. Other dangers exist from the mining that took place on the mountains from as far back as the 1800s, including the mines, open holes and hundreds of structures. Many of the hazards are unknown and cannot be warned against.
Other problems exist for the landowners. Vandalism, stolen mine equipment, illegal fires, shooting and trash are all problems that happen repeatedly and are costly to owners.
Waste from hikers and their dogs is increasing as the number of hikers increases. People illegally use roads and tear up the terrain.
The Flume reported on May 7, 2021, that John Reiber gave a presentation to the Colorado Mountain Club where he showed pictures of a gate ripped off a mine entrance on Mt. Lincoln right next to a “No Trespassing” sign. Another picture showed a line of hikers heading to the summit of Mt. Bross on marked private property. There were even off-road vehicles heading up to the summit.
The Flume article also reported that a property owner told Lloyd Athearn, then head of the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, about some of the problems and told a story of seeing a family off the loop trail once. “The dad was holding his son by the ankles, dangling him over a mine opening. The son had a flashlight and dad was asking what he could see.”
The peaks were closed in 2004 until 2006, fearing liability in the case of an injury on the mountains. Those closures severely impacted surrounding communities with a reduced hiker visitation of 20,000 and nearly $5 million in lost revenue from those visitors.
House Bill 1049 was approved by the Colorado House of Representatives in 2006, hoping to make a compromise and allow access.
At that time, Sen. Ken Gordon stated, “Insurance companies are resorting to spin when they try to scare people over issues like this, portraying a litigious society looking for trouble.”
Alma signed a deal to lease the peaks for $1 Aug. 1, 2006. This deal did not include Mt. Bross. The town has government immunity in lawsuit limits, limiting how much it could be sued for in an accident case.
Now in Colorado, landowners who allow access to their land for recreational use are protected by the 1977 State Recreational Use Statute. A serious loophole in this statute was recognized in a federal appeals court decision in 2019 in the case Nelson v. United States.
In the case, a bicyclist was seriously injured on a trail at the Air Force Academy. Nelson won $7.3 million because the court found the Air Force Academy “willfully failed to warn or guard against a dangerous condition.”
Some courts view situations where a landowner knows trespassing is occurring and does nothing to stop it as indirect permission to access the area. Many people do ignore the signs at the Park County peaks and continue onto private property.
The owners cannot erect large signs and fences. Not only would these structures be cost prohibitive, but signs and fencing would detract from the natural beauty of the these mountain settings.
Reiber, to his credit, has worked diligently with the Forest Service, Alma and Colorado hiking clubs to keep the peaks open.
On March 3, 2023, the Colorado Sun quoted Reiber: “I have been advised by my own attorneys on several occasions that I am rolling the dice by leaving these peaks open. Now I do plan to close the 14ers for access. Without any regulatory support I can no longer take on the level of risk in case someone gets hurt and wants to sue me.”
Alma will most likely experience negative economic impacts due to the new closures. Alma has also worked hard to protect the area, as the town’s watershed is from the property around Kite Lake.
Mt. Democrat, named after the nearby mining district of Democrat, is a two-mile hike to the summit with an incline of 1,000’ per mile. This mountain separates the San Isabel National Forest and Lake County from the Pike National Forest and Park County. Mt. Democrat has an elevation of 14,155’ making it the 29th highest in Colorado.
Mt. Bross is the 22nd highest peak in Colorado with an elevation of 14,178’. This hike has an elevation gain of 2,170’ in 2.8 miles. The entire ridgeline of Mt. Bross is covered by privately owned mining claims.
Kite Lake, where the trail begins, is a beautiful, crystal- clear mountain lake that sits at the foot of these amazing peaks. Even Kite Lake is on private property.
Until new legislation can be passed, the Forest Service website has a disclaimer on its website: “Please stay on Forest Service Land and respect private property. A closure is in effect by private landowners, which includes the peaks of Mt. Democrat, Mt. Lincoln, and Mt. Bross.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.