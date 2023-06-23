Park County Commissioner Dick Elsner believes the county should have made a much stronger pitch to retain property that was recently sold by the Platte Canyon School District, that more progress should and could be made in the pursuit of affordable housing countywide, and that medical services could and should be available to Park County residents on both sides of Kenosha Pass.
But recently, Elsner went public with frustrations due to what he refers to as “dysfunction” within the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and expressed doubt that the needs of the county and its citizens would be met if dynamics within the BOCC don’t change. He first voiced those frustrations publically at a June 13 meeting of the Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce, and he expounded on those concerns during an interview with The Flume later that same day.
In that interview, Elsner discussed a number of issues that – in his opinion – are not being adequately addressed by the Board of County Commissioners. The first of those issues, which Elsner specifically addressed before a large audience at the chamber meeting, was the sale of property by the Platte Canyon School District and the county’s failure to submit a competitive bid to retain that property for public use.
“BOERA Property,” 599 Rosalie Road
The property in question consists of 72.97 acres, was owned by the Platte Canyon School District and managed by the Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area. The property had evolved into an immensely popular location for outdoor recreational activities and was being used for a litany of purposes such as high school cross country events, disc golf, the annual Turkey Trot Fun Run and the annual HUNDO bike racing event. The disc golf course, in fact, was widely regarded as one of the best in the United States.
Commissioner Dave Wissel voted that the county should not submit a bid for the BOERA property. Bids were due to the school district by June 5. Both Elsner and Amy Mitchell voted that the district should submit a bid, and the county did in fact submit a bid prior to the deadline. Much to Elsner’s disappointment, however, the bid submitted was for $825,000 – short of the minimum bid requirement by $50,000.
“There are two ways for commissioners to kill the potential purchase of property,” Elsner said at the chamber meeting. “One is to vote against placing a bid in the first place, and the other is to simply submit a non-responsive bid. Thanks to the other two commissioners, both of those things occurred in the case of the BOREA property. These commissioners don’t live on this side of the county, and these commissioners don’t care what happens on this side of the county.”
Wissel’s district is composed of areas that are exclusively on the Fairplay side of the county. Mitchell’s district is split between the east and west sides of the county, but more than half of the people she represents actually reside Bailey’s Burland Park area where the BOERA property is located.
In a later interview, Elsner added to those remarks.
“We had support to purchase the Rosalie property from people in Guffey,” Elsner said. “People throughout the county recognized that this was potentially a great deal for the county as a whole; not just people on the Bailey side. To ignore the wishes of people throughout the county and the needs of residents who reside in and around Bailey makes no sense at all.”
Elsner continued.
“The whole idea of collaborating to work for what is in the best interest of everyone seems lost here, and I believe the board is essentially dysfunctional because two of its members just don’t seem to get it.”
Affordable Housing
The need for affordable housing in Park County, which has been well documented and often discussed on these pages in recent years, has not yet been resolved. According to Elsner, however, there are a variety of potential solutions and remedies that his colleagues on the board are not willing to consider.
“There are a lot of things we can do, and should be doing, to address our need for affordable housing,” Elsner said. “There are housing grants and other funds we could pursue that could improve the situation, but if I support them, then the other two commissioners will oppose them. Previous commissioners I have worked with might all disagree from time to time, but they were willing to have a logical dialogue and would usually do what was best for the people of Park County in the end. That is just not the case any more.”
Medical Care
There are currently no medical facilities on the Bailey side of the county, and Elsner believes there are ways in which that situation could be changed. According to Elsner, however, his colleagues on the board have little if any interest in finding solutions to that problem.
“It’s just so disappointing to know that there are needs that could be met, but that they will likely not even be addressed due to the politics or self-serving interests of our commissioners,” Elsner said. “It’s sad to think about the opportunities we are missing. Just imagine how nice it would be if people on the Bailey side of the county could stop on Crow Hill for a doctor’s visit or get a prescription filled rather than having to travel to Denver. It’s just unfathomable to me that the other two commissioners show no interest what so ever in solving these types of problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.