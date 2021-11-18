A senseless act of cruelty has sparked an ongoing investigation by the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Park County Animal Control personnel.
Laura Horvath, vice-chair and board member for the Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation organization, verified and described the incident a recent interview with The Flume.
“October tenth, just south of Hartsel a horse that was in a semi-wild herd that has free reign of the area was brutally shot and left to suffer and die,” Horvath said. “He came from a herd of fifteen animals all together.”
Tom Little, owner of Little Tribes Odd Jobs, is the concerned citizen that saw the ailing horse and sought help.
“I was delivering water on CR 53 when I saw one of the wild horses bleeding from his stomach and I first assumed a broken rib so I went to the rescue and got a horse trailer and met back at the horse with Park County Animal Control,” Little said. “When I got there the officer had an emergency call so she had to leave. I attempted trailering the horse as he seemed willing but he was only able to get halfway in the trailer and then he laid down and was not able to get back up.”
Little continued.
“He ended up passing from his wounds and after he passed I inspected the wound and it appeared to be a gun shot wound, medium caliber. I inspected the body later and there was no broken rib visible.”
Neighbor to the wild herd of horses, Chelsea Witmer, after becoming aware of the horse shooting and that there were credible threats against the rest of the horses, contacted Laura Horvath of the FVHRR.
Witmer reached out for help and got all the horses transferred into her name in order to rescue them.
Official paperwork to allow the members of the herd to be rounded up and adopted was facilitated by Brand Inspector Colby Stone, Witmer and representatives of the FVHRR.
“A week or so had passed and I got word from the horse rescue stating that the neighbor I previously suspected of shooting the first male had threatened to kill the rest of the herd by the end of that week,” Little said. “So we all planned on going out and taking ownership of the horses and got them onto a nearby property.”
“On October twenty-sixth, there were four of us that found them and rounded them up,” Horvath said. “Six are landing at the Rescue and the rest have found new homes.”
A total of 12 horses, one mule and one donkey have been adopted. Three went to neighbors, who were already well acquainted with the herd. Two were taken in by JJ Mulder, owner of JBarJ Horses and Services. Six were relocated to the FVHRR.
One of the neighbors, Angel Caudle, has been very familiar with the herd and now she is the official guardian to three of the horses.
“They will be fed by me, but they will be able to continue as free range horses,” Caudle said. “I just consider myself a guardian, they did pretty well on their own for many years without human intervention.”
“I got two young colts out of the herd,” Mulder said. “They are healthy, got castrated this week, are learning to be halter broke, learned to load in a trailer and are on their way to being good citizens.”
“This is an active investigation with animal control,” Sheriff Tom McGraw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.