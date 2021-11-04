Park County commissioners waived a $1,700 rezoning fee for 40 acres located north of Hartsel in Section 25, Township 10 South, and Range 75 West Oct 26. The actual application to rezone from Conservation Recreation to Agriculture will be heard at a later date.
The property is owned by the Estate of Eddie McGrady and Steve Munsinger. It was purchased in 2005 from another private party.
Robert Horen, attorney for the property owners, stated the acreage had already been zoned Agriculture in 1975 when zoning was first required.
He stated that sometime between then and 1998, the zoning was changed to conservation recreation in error. The fee should be waived because of the error.
Horen suggested as an alternative that the county apply as a co-applicant for the rezoning because section 1-402 B states the county is exempt from any fee.
John Deagan, county planner, recommended the commissioners deny the request because it didn’t meet any of the criteria to waive the rezoning fee that is listed in the land use regulations, section 1-402 A.
Deagan’s written report also said that at that time in 1998 privately owned lots could be zoned CR so there was no proof that the zoning was an error. No record of the rezoning was on file.
According to Horen, the owners plan to donate the property to Scottish Rite Masonic Center, Inc, a Colorado nonprofit organization. The Center plans on selling the property to fund its charitable purposes.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said he supported waiving the fee if the county changes regulations that impact a property owner; as it did in this case.
Both of the other commissioners agreed.
Liquor license
The commissioners approved a liquor license transfer of ownership to Pine Liquor and Spirits, LLC. It is a retail liquor store license.
The company is owned by Dhruba Rai who currently lives in Centennial, Colo.
The liquor store, previously named Pine Liquor, is located in Pine Junction. Rai said both he and his wife would operate and manage the store. Rai has a 10-year lease from the property owner, Golden Pine Holdings, LLC.
Public Comment
Kimberly Gregory asked the commissioners when they were going to discuss a resolution written by Commissioner Amy Mitchell stating the commissioners did not support a COVID 19 vaccine mandate. Elsner said it is on the back burner because no vaccine mandate exists and the county would have no authority to overrule a state or federal mandate.
Mitchell said she believed citizens’ unalienable rights and natural law supersede mandates by any entity, government or otherwise, regarding what is done to our body.
Elsner said he was concerned that people would interpret a resolution as meaning they could refuse to follow a mandate by another entity that would enforce its mandate.
He said all three commissioners have said they would not vote for a county mandate which is the only one they as commissioners could enforce. Plus any resolution could be nullified by another resolution.
He said many he had talked to about a vaccine mandate would be upset if the county passed such a resolution, especially when a mandate doesn’t exist.
He said he encourages others to get a vaccine, but it is up to each person to decide if a vaccination is right for them.
Vouchers
Vouchers in the amount of $161,270 were approved for payment. Numbers were rounded by The Flume.
The general fund and the sales tax trust fund spent the most at $44,410 and $42,175, respectively.
Human services spent $36,825 and public works spent $29,910.
The grant fund spent $5,375 and fleet services spent $2,575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.