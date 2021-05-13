Nostradamus was an astrologer and a physician, but gained fame and a loyal following for his poetic prophecies and his astonishingly accurate foretelling of future events.
Similarly, Saam Golgoon is widely recognized as the mayor of Alma and a tireless community volunteer, but he recently demonstrated some impressive future-telling prowess of his own.
In an article published in the March 26 edition of The Flume entitled ‘The state of Alma,’ Golgoon warned that privately owned land near Alma could be closed to public access if land-owners we so inclined.
That land encompasses the mountain peeks of Mount Bross (14,1784 feet), Mount Lincoln (14,286 feet) and Mount Democrat (14,141 feet),
which offer a wealth of sightseeing and outdoor recreational activities and attract thousands of visitors to Park County annually – especially during the summer months. Those three mountains, along with a host of others, make up the Mosquito Mountain Range.
The crowds got so large last summer that the town of Alma was challenged to manage congested traffic and to provide adequate parking for the hordes of visitors.
“There were times last summer when we had more than 300 cars parked above town where a network of trails allows access to four of the five 14ers in the immediate area,” Golgoon said. “The challenge is how to control that crowd, and that traffic. We are currently having discussions about a potential shuttle service, as well as other possibilities.”
Golgoon continued.
“Those areas are privately owned areas, and if the crowd is not controlled, then the owners of those areas could simply post no trespassing signs and deny access to the public. We are also considering ways in which the Town might benefit more from those crowds, and want to be proactive and get ahead of these issues.”
Public access denied
Right on queue with Golgoon’s insightful comments, last week’s edition of The Flume included a wire story written by Jason Blevins of the Colorado Sun entitled “Landowners shut down access to three Park County fourteeners.”
The story stated that each of the three previously mentioned mountain peaks had been temporarily closed to public access due to liability concerns expressed by landowners.
The Colorado story discussed one landowner in particular, and his lengthy history of allowing public access:
“John Reiber has owned mining claims all over Mount Lincoln, Mount Democrat and Mount Bross for decades. In that time he has worked with the Colorado Mountain Club, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and the Town of Alma to protect recreational access to the peaks. He allowed construction of a trail on his property on the flanks of Mount Bross, but the trail does not go to the summit, because other landowners there do not allow hiking on their property.
“The Colorado Fourteener Initiative’s annual use report shows 20,000 to 25,000 hikers a year climb the three peaks, often also scaling the 14,223-foot Cameron Peak, which does not rank as an official fourteener because it does not climb more than 300 feet from an adjacent saddle. That loop is informally known as the Decalibron.”
The article also stated: “After closing trails to the peaks in 2004, Reiber and his fellow landowners in 2006 reached an agreement to restore access with the Town of Alma, which leased about 3,900 acres around the three fourteeners. The deal – which is anchored in Colorado’s recreational use statute – alleviated some, but not all, landowner concerns about liability …”
Expected duration of closure
In search for answers regarding the duration of the temporary closure, and in light of his spot-on comments pertaining to landowner rights and concerns on March 26, The Flume naturally turned to Golgoon for additional insight.
“Our town administrator has been working closely with the landowner since January to prepare for summer because last summer the crowds were out of control,” Golgoon explained. “The Town of Alma has a lease agreement with the landowner that does not go into effect until June 1. Until that time, he is within his rights to deny public access. We are working closely with the landowner to discuss solutions, and we are also researching what has worked in other locations around the state that have similar problems.”
Golgoon stated that he fully expected the landowner to honor the lease set to begin June 1, but that he and his staff would be working diligently to establish plans and policies to alleviate his concerns regarding liability and overcrowding before that date arrives.
