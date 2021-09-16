Given the option, we would probably all settle for living life to the fullest while we are here, and being fondly remembered when we are gone.
Longtime Fairplay resident Gabby Lane did just that with a style all his own, and many throughout Park County and beyond are mourning his recent death and remembering the good times and laughter that seemed to follow him where ever he went.
Lane was also extremely active in the community and served on the Fairplay Town Council from 2006-2018 and as mayor for four of those years.
Current Fairplay Mayor Frank Just, like many local residents, remembers Lane first and foremost for his outgoing, larger than life personality.
“Gabby never met a stranger and could make anyone feel like part of the family,” Just said of Lane. “He was very open and welcoming to everyone. Gabby was the sort of guy that a lot of us wish we could be more like, but probably never will.”
There are many examples of Lane’s strong desire to make a positive impact upon his community, and according to Just, the revitalization of the town cemetery was one of them.
“Gabby spearheaded the cleanup and revitalization of the town cemetery, and did an amazing job of organizing that effort,” Just said. “And of course that was just one of many important projects he was involved with over the years.”
Julie Bullock, who serves as Special Events Coordinator and Public Works Administrative Assistant for the Town of Fairplay, also remembers Lane’s passion for community involvement.
“Gabby was an extremely prominent member of our community,” Bullock said, “He had a heart of gold, and was such a philanthropist ... He will be missed.”
Lane passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. See Lane’s obituary on Page 6 of this edition of The Flume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.