“The calendar has blessed Bailey with it’s own day on the calendar,” stated Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce member Robb Green. That day, of course, was Aug. 4, 2021 which coincides with Bailey’s zipcode of 80421.
To commemorate this special day, the PC Chamber of Commerce celebrated Bailey by encouraging all residents to go to Bailey to shop and patronize local restaurants and bars. Prior to 80421 Day, businesses handed out fliers and the chamber sold T-shirts to fundraise for Beautify Bailey.
Beautify Bailey is an initiative from PC Chamber of Commerce to clean up and show Bailey for the beautify town it can be.
Some businesses in Bailey offered specials for the day. Platte River Outfitters and Moore Lumber in Bailey offered 10% off. Other businesses had games such as the “Hometown Timeline” at the Knotty Pine.
The big party started at Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery at 2:00. Pat Travis hosted the event in honor of the late Roger Falter, her partner and local music legend. Ten bands took to the stage throughout the day that including Melanie and Curtis, Warren Floyd and Dennis Swiftdeer Paige, Tincup, Jerry Neeman and Jack Herndon, 62 West, Ron DeVous, Sean Owens and Doug Norman. Casey Falter, demonstrated his amazing guitar skills just before all the musicians and more returned to the stage for a special tribute at the finale.
By the time PC Chamber of Commerce President Matt Dambrosky, welcomed the crowd at dusk, the place was rocking with dancers. Guests had the choice of two different food trucks. Mad Jack’s staff did their best to keep up with the demand, finally running at of cups before the musical finale.
80421 Day was created to bring residents to Bailey to experience and support the businesses in the community. There have been many new businesses and positive changes to some of our older, established businesses for residents to explore.
Bailey residents showed their love of this town on 80421 Day. Now we just have to wait 100 years for the next 80421 Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.