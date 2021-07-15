Throughout its storied, 101-year history, the Park County Fair has been a highly-anticipated, well-attended and locally revered event.
But then, why wouldn’t that be the case?
After all, we’re talking about leisurely mid-summer days in Fairplay, quality entertainment every evening, more food and vendors than a person could shake a stick at, a professional rodeo, barrel racing at highly competitive adult and junior levels, a Barn Dance, a pancake breakfast and the best darn Junior Livestock Show and Auction west of the Mississippi.
Admittedly, that last item might have been slightly subjective. But our local 4-H kids/students are as capable and dedicated as any. And, objectively speaking, the animals they market at the fair each year offer indisputable proof of that bold claim.
The Junior Livestock Auction, which deservedly draws huge audiences and is considered the highlight of the week for many, will occur at 3 p.m. July 17 with the customary Buyers and Public Dinner scheduled that same evening at 7 p.m.
Last year’s version of the Park County Fair unfortunately occurred beneath the cloud of a viral pandemic and was consequently scaled down considerably from previous years.
This year, however, with the addition of several new events to an already jam-packed schedule, excitement surrounding the annual event seems almost palpable..
Unfortunately, neither the excitement, nor the fair, will last forever. In fact, Park County Fair Week actually kicked off in earnest July 11 and will conclude July 18. One new event added this year was a Kick-off Parade to punctuate the beginning of Park County Fair Week, which occurred July 11 and by all accounts was a smashing success.
Other new offerings this year include the the Rendezvous Goat Show, theTiny Tot/Open Show and a host of new roping events that promise to get audiences of all ages out of their seats and onto their feet.
Also on tap for the weekend will be the ever-popular muttin bustin’ competition for brave kiddos, the CrabTree Carnival and the Salida Circus.
Speaking of on tap and ever-popular, the Beer Garden will be open for business at noon Friday, and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Since last year’s 100th running of the fair was hampered by health concerns, County Commissioner Dick Elsner is urging citizens to make up for lost time in 2021.
“Last year we had some special challenges, but because of the dedication and hard work of the Park County Fair Board and the Park County Livestock Committee, we had a successful fair but didn’t really have an opportunity to celebrate our 100th edition,” Elsner said in a written correspondence to Park County citizens which was co-signed by all of the commissioners.
“This year we need to make up for it, so help us celebrate both our 100th and 101st Park County Fair.”
Elsner continued.
“The Park County Fair continues to be a tradition for Park County families. We celebrate our community and the many things that bring us together.”
Even though a few events and activities will have already transpired as of The Flume’s publishing date of Friday, July 14, a majority of the most anticipated events are still yet to come over the weekend.
The remaining schedule of events is as follows:
Friday, July 16
9 a.m. - 4 p.m: Mile High Barrel Racing
9:30 a.m: 4-H Breeding Sheep Show
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
Noon: Beer Garden Open
10:30 a.m: 4-H Market Sheep Show
2 p.m. Salida Circus
12:30 p.m: 4-H Beef Show
4 p.m.: 4-H Lg. Animal Round Robin
4:30 p.m.: Salida Circus
6:30 p.m.: Park County Rodeo & Royalty Coronation
8 p.m.: Sarah Bauer Coutry Western Band
Saturday, July 17
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. : Mile Hight Barrel Racing
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
10 a.m. -2 p.m. Open Gumkhana
10 a.m.: Beer Garden Open
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Celebrity Livestock Show
2 p.m.: Salida Circus
2 p.m.: RecognitionCeremonies, Round Robin Awards, Fair Dedication
3 p.m. : Junior Livestock Auction
4:30 p.m. : Salida Circus
5 p.m. -7 p.m.: Buyers and Public Dinner
6:30 p.m.: Park County Rodeo
7 p.m.: 4-H Animals Released
8 p.m.: Elvis Performance
Sunday, July 18
7:30 a.m: Cowboy Church Service
8:30 a.m: Pancake Breakfast-
10 a.m: Beer Garden open
10 am.: Park County Kid’s Funday- Mutton Busting, Catch-An-Animal, Greased Pig, Stick Horse Rodeo
Noon: Junior Rodeo
Noon: Elvis performance
