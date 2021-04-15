Park County health officials announced April 8 that it would be relaxing restrictions pertaining to COVID-19 and moving to Level Green on the state’s COVID-19 Dial. Level Green denotes the lowest level of caution on the six-color dial.
While caution is still advised and a considerable number of restrictions remain in place, the announcement came as welcome news and represents a significant milestone in the battle against the viral pandemic that has infected 637 Park County residents and resulted in the death of five.
More than 31 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, and the virus has been responsible for 559,172 deaths. Statewide, 482,471 cases and 6,209 deaths have been reported since the pandemic made its arrival about 13 months ago.
The press release announcing the move to Level Green is reprinted below in its entirety as it appears on the Park County website at www.parkco.us:
April 8, 2021
Park County moves to Level Green on COVID-19 Dial
Park County, Colo. - Today the Park County Board of County Commissioners announced that the county will move to Level Green on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The change is effective Friday, April 9 at 6 am.
“This is great news and reflects that the people of Park County understand the importance of taking actions to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Richard Elsner, County District 2 Commissioner. “Hopefully everyone will continue to be cautious so we can continue to open up the county and return to a more normal life.”
The move to Level Green means new, more relaxed restrictions for places of business and activities. Here is a summary of some of the key changes:
Counties can set their own mask requirements. Therefore, masks are now optional in Park County unless you enter the following:
1. These public settings: K-12 schools, child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, congregate care facilities, and prisons and jails;
2. Health care settings — including hospitals, urgent-care centers and doctors’ offices;
3. Businesses that choose to require face coverings be worn by patrons or employees (posted signs at entrance); or
4. Personal-services businesses, such as hair and nail salons.
Counties and regions certified for Level Green may allow any business, activity, or gathering within their jurisdiction to fully operate with no capacity restrictions other than those resulting from 6 feet distancing, except for the following businesses and activities may operate at 50% of their pre-pandemic capacity not to exceed 500 people:
Bars
Smoking lounges
Unseated Indoor events
Organized indoor recreational youth or adult league sports
Indoor Children’s Day Camps, Residential Camps, Youth Sports Day Camps and Exempt Single Skill-Building Youth Camps
Counties may increase their businesses and activities operational capacity by 5% each month that the county continues to meet the metrics in Section II.B.1 of this Order.
Seated Indoor Events may seat up to 10 people together including non-household members; however, if a seated Indoor Event will exceed 500 people, the event operator or organizer must consult with CDPHE.
Please review Public Health Order 20-36for the full details and guidance. By mid-April, the state’s COVID19 Dial and associated guidance will become recommendations, rather than requirements for nearly every setting. A formal announcement with details will be made following state action. Park County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed of the county’s status and latest information on how to gather safely.
For information about Park County’s COVID-19 Response and to access resources, please visit our website. For details on Colorado’s Dial, please visit the dial dashboard.
County offices will be open to the public Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. with the following requirements:
Everyone is required to have a mask/face covering over the nose and mouth at all times while in county buildings.
Park County employees are protecting themselves and the public by wearing masks/face coverings and ensuring all work spaces are sanitized according to CDC guidance.
Everyone must adhere to social distancing requirements.
Hand sanitizer is available throughout county buildings and in restrooms.
Members of the public are required to leave immediately upon completing their business.
County officials also posted an April 5 announcement on its website regarding statewide mask requirements that were recently modified by Governor Jared Polis.
April 5, 2021
Governor lifts statewide mask order
Park County, Colo. – Effective Sunday, Colorado has a new mask order in place that eases some of the restrictions for counties in Level Green to opt out of the statewide mask requirements. Park County is in Level Blue on the state’s COVID19 Dial, so the new order means individuals must still wear a mask when gathering with 10 or more unrelated, unvaccinated people in indoor settings.
In addition, in all counties, medical or non-medical cloth face coverings that cover the nose and mouth are required to be worn when entering or within the following public and private settings:
1. Preschool through grade 12 schools (including extracurricular activities), child care centers and services, and indoor children’s camps;
2. Public areas of state government facilities, and areas in state government facilities where members of the public come into contact with state government employees;
3. Congregate care facilities, including nursing facilities, assisted living residences, intermediate care facilities, and group homes;
4. Prisons and Jails;
5. Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non-ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures);
6. Personal services, as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36 such as hair and nail salons; and,
7. Limited healthcare settings, as defined by PHO 20-36.
The mask-wearing requirements only apply to people who are age 11 and older.
The new order is in effect for 30 days, expiring on May 2 unless extended by the Governor. For details, please visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/mask-guidance.
For information about Park County’s COVID-19 Response and to access resources, please visit our website.
Specific capacity restrictions for businesses and spring gathering guidelines are also posted on the Colorado State website listed above.
Park County joins about 31 counties statewide that have moved to Level Green. About 11 counties remain at Level Blue, while about 15 remain at Level Yellow.
