The 285 corridor community is invited to attend the grand opening of the Rotary of Conifer Peace Park at 4 p.m. June 11 at the Aspen Park Community Center on Sutton Road.
The celebration will feature reflections on peacebuilding and music of peace. Current and incoming Rotary Governors for District 5450 will speak, along with other persons whose work and life have been dedicated to peacebuilding.
The Rotary Club of Conifer is a volunteer service organization that identifies and supports causes that improve the quality of life for people and their environments locally and internationally.
Rotary of Conifer is one of more than 35,000 clubs with 1.2 million men and women worldwide that make up Rotary International. The Conifer club has members from the mountain area and the 285 corridor, with approximately one-quarter coming from Bailey.
“Rotary is a secular organization open to all persons regardless of race, color, creed or political preference. Rotary provides service to others, promotes integrity and advances working understanding, goodwill and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community,” explains the Rotary website.
Rotary of Conifer provides services to Park County by sponsoring the Back Pack Project for students to take home food for the weekends, support for Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies and PeaceWorks.
Peacebuilder Clubs are a Rotarian Movement creating energy and momentum for peaceful conflict resolution around the world. The Rotary Action Group for Peace champions this program in Rotary clubs worldwide, aligned with the first of Rotary’s Seven Areas of Focus, “Peace, Conflict Prevention, Conflict Resolution.”
The Peace Park is a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Conifer Peacebuilding Committee, the Conifer Peacebuilding Club, Aspen Park Community Center and contributions from
the community.
Rotary Club of Conifer meets at 8 a.m. every Tuesday at the Mountain Resource Center and by Zoom and at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at Our Lady of the Pines. For more information on the Peace Park and Peacebuilding, go to RotaryConifer.org or email RotaryClub@Rotary Conifer.org.
