According to unofficial results released by the Park County Clerk and Recorders Office at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday, local voters flatly rejected two ballot issues that would have provided taxpayor assistance to the Park County Sheriff’s Office (Ballot Issue 1A) and Platte Canyon School District RE-1 (Ballot Issue 4A).
Voters did, however, narrowly approve Ballot Issue 4B to benefit Park County School District RE-2.
PCSD RE-2 represents schools in Fairplay, Lake George and Guffey and proposed 4B in the form of a mill levy override for the stated purpose of resolving the district’s financial struggles, strengthening educational programming and offering more educational opportunities for students.
The final talley for Ballot Initiative 4B was razor-thin, with 1,476 voting to approve the measure and 1,410 voting to reject it.
In fact, the Clerk and Recorders Office released early results at 7:04 p.m. indicated that none of the three ballot issues facing Park County voters were passing, and that 4B was failing by less than 40 votes, 1,151-1,113.
Updated results released near midnight, however, were predictably met with thunderous approval by PCSC RE-2 stakeholders.
While some were celebrating, others were not. The Park County Sheriff’s Office, for example, was not so fortunate and saw Ballot Issue 1A fall by a substantial margin of 760 votes, 3,652-2,892.
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw campaigned vigorously for Ballot Issue 1A and recently stated in no uncertain terms that the failure of 1A would have serious implications on his department.
“If 1A does not pass, we could be in serious trouble,” McGraw said at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Town of Fairplay Board of Trustees.
The PCSO is currently suffering from a shortage of deputies, and McGraw stated in a recent interview that “A penny sales tax would go a long ways in solving manpower issues we are currently facing and would put us in a position to pay more competitive salaries and to hire more deputies.”
While many qualified deputies are not willing to work in Park County due to low salaries in comparison those offered in like counties across the state, those who are willing to work in the county often have to commute from distant locations because their annual income is no match for the ever-climbing cost of Park County real estate.
“Our deputies are offered $43,000 to start, and that qualifies them to purchase homes up to about $175,000,” McGraw said. “And homes in that price range are far and few between up here. So as it stands now, most of our deputies live in Denver and some commute from as far away as Colorado Springs and Canon City.”
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies typically start around $60,000 according to www.glassdoor.com, about $17,000 more per year than starting deputies in Park County.
Platte Canyon School District RE-1 suffered a similarly disappointing fate, as Ballot Issue 4A was rejected 2,180-1,481, a margin of 699 votes.
Declining facilities at Deer Creek Elementary School demand immediate attention, and PCSD RE-1 Superintendent Mike Schmidt said the following in a recent interview with The Flume:
“The state has given the Deer Creek facility a rating exceeding .67 or 67% which indicates the building should be replaced. This rating puts Deer Creek in the top five worst educational facilities in Colorado.”
If the bond issue is turned down by the voters, we will have to see if we can do any phase of the master plan with the resources now in the district and look for grants. We cannot replace a whole building with current resources. Any money used will take money away from other aspects in the district. Deer Creek is a 50-year-old building. Each of the major systems including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), electrical, sewer and septic needs to be replaced. Each of the major systems will cost $1 million each to replace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.