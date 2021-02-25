With the temporary and permanent closing of businesses and the various changing colors of business restrictions, many employees have lost their jobs, livelihoods, or suffered reduced hours. This has driven the demand for public assistance, including food stamps, especially for people who have never applied for help in the past.
Park County has seen a large increase in the demand for food stamps, which is now called the SNAP program.
“The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is part of a federal nutrition program to help low-income households purchase food. It provides a monthly benefit that helps families and individuals buy the food they need for good health,” writes the Colorado Department of Human Services website, www.cdhs.gov.
“Food assistance has increased since the COVID pandemic,” said Joyce Voskamp, Park County Human Services self-sufficiency manager. “Typically SNAP applications average 85 per month. When the pandemic began in March 2020, SNAP applications increased.”
The month of March 2020 saw a high of 154 applications for food assistance. Each application is for one household, with households averaging four to five people.
The month of April 2020 saw 148 applications and only 55 applications in May.
“We did see a drop in applications from May 2020 through August 2020, as unemployment benefits kicked in, which in turn made a lot of households ineligible due to an increase in income,” said Voskamp. “In September 2020 SNAP applications were once again on the rise, due to unemployment benefits ending. Between September 2020 and Feb. 16, 2020, there have been 561 new applications.”
Who qualifies?
A household of one person can make up to $2,128 of gross income per month and qualify for a benefit up to $234 of monthly food assistance.
A family of four can make up to $4,368 of gross income a month and qualify for up to $782 of food assistance each month.
A family of eight can earn up to $7,354 of gross income per month and qualify for food help of up to $1,408 per month.
How to apply
“Park County Human Services will be open to serve the public from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon – 1 p.m.) Monday through Thursday. Please call 303-816-5939 to speak with a member of Human Services,” states the PCHS website.
“All members of the public must wear a face mask while in the county buildings. While we do have the ability to do in-person interviews (utilizing a plexi-glass barrier) we do encourage the use of online or paper applications,” writes the Park County Human Services website. “We have paper applications in both Fairplay and Bailey offices.
“For the safety of our employees and the public, we do require no more than two people in our lobby waiting area at one time. To apply online – please go to: https://coloradopeak.secure.force.com,” per the PCHS website.
The Fairplay office of PCHS is located at 825 Clark Street and the Bailey office is at 59865 U.S. Highway 285.
There are applications in containers and secure drop boxes outside of both the Bailey and Fairplay offices, for after-hours drop off.
“Due to the COVID pandemic, both our Fairplay and Bailey offices offer phone appointments which are preferred by a lot of applicants,” said Voskamp. “You can also print the application online by typing ‘Colorado Application for Public Assistance’ and select SNAP.”
There is also a smart phone app, “MyCOBenefits,” that can be used to apply for SNAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.