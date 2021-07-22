It’s been two long years since World Championship Pack Burro Racing has made its way to Fairplay.
But the wait is almost over and the 72nd edition of Burro Days is set to take place this weekend, Friday through Sunday.
Last year’s event was canceled entirely due to COVID-related health concerns.
“Boy did we miss this event in Fairplay last year,” said Town of Fairplay Special Events Coordinator, Julie Bullock in a letter released in the Burro Days promotional program for this year’s event. “After seventy-two years, burro racing has captured a piece of our hearts in this community.”
Participants and their burros in this year’s Long Course competition will leave the starting line on Front Street at approximately 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Those competing in the Short Course race will take off at approximately 10:30. a.m.
While the burro races generate a great deal of excitement each year, a host of periphery events, activities and entertainment are also part of a jam-packed schedule.
The entire Burro Days schedule of events is as follows:
Friday, July 23
6 p.m. - TGI Fairplay Free Concert on 5th Street (Food, beer, wine and live music with “The Outliers)
Saturday, July 24
8 a.m. - Weigh-in for Llama Rama Race
10 a.m. - Llama Rama, Front Street
10 a.m. - Kids Pack Dog Race in Alma
10 a.m. - NEW, Goat Yoga on the Old Courthouse lawn
11:30 a.m. - Llama Lunacy, Front Street
1 p.m. - NEW, Llama Rally, Front Street
2 p.m. - Equine & Friends Talent Show, Park County Fairgrounds
4-6 p.m. - Free Live Music on 5th Street
Sunday, July 25th
7-10 a.m. - Pancake Breakfast, High School (Benefits South Park Activities Association)
8 a.m. - Check-in for Pack Burro Race, Front Street
9 a.m. - Cowboy Church , Gazebo on the lawn
10:15 a.m. - Pack Burro Race, Long Course
10:30 a.m. - Pack Burro Race, Short Course
11:30 a.m. - Parade, 4th Street to Front St. to 6th Street
All Day Saturday & Sunday
Courthouse Lawn, Main and 5th Street Arts and Crafts Fair, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Entertainment at the Gazebo, Fair Amusements for Kids Gold Panning, Petting Zoo
Gunfights by the Reynolds Gang & the Park County Regulators, and Wide Varieties of Food and Beverages.
