Volunteers who make up the Park County Search and Rescue Team are often called upon to exhibit selfless acts of bravery and heroism, a dogged determination to persevere through unimaginably challenging circumstances and a willingness to sacrifice their own comfort levels and personal safety for the benefit of complete strangers.
True to form, PSCAR volunteers and each of the aforementioned qualities were on full display March 15-16 while rescuing two people and a canine companion in deplorable weather conditions on McCurdy Park Trail in the Lost Creek Wilderness area.
The following description of events as they unfolded was submitted to The Flume by Jim McCoy, PCSAR supervisor and training director.
PCSAR Account
PCSAR was notified of a satellite SOS from a party of two plus dog stranded on the McCurdy Park trail. Before the subject’s phone died, the subjects communicated that they were not prepared to make it through the night.
PCSAR established Incident Command at the Tarryall River Ranch and used tracked UTVs to insert rescue teams near the Brookside – McCurdy trail approximately five miles from the subject’s location. Due to deep snow, Team 1 hiked for 10 hours, reaching the subjects at 10:03 p.m. on March 16. One subject had frozen boots and signs of early frostbite on one foot.
Prior to reaching the subjects’ location, PCSAR initiated a request for helicopter extraction. Using maps, we were unable to identify a Landing Zone within 1.5 miles of the subject location, so a helicopter capable of hoist was requested from the Colorado National Guard (CNG).
Upon completion of assessment of subject’s conditions, it was determined that land evacuation would be unsafe for subjects and Search and Rescue members due to distance, snow conditions and subjects’ medical and physical condition. Plans for helicopter extraction were confirmed and CNG approval was received.
CNG Blackhawk departed Buckley at 13:34 on March 16. This first flight was unable to reach the subjects’ location due to weather and returned to Buckley for refueling.
When the Blackhawk returned for refueling the field team decided to start hiking the subjects out in case the Blackhawk was unable to return. They were able to hike about 1/3 mile in one hour and the condition of subject with frostbite continued to deteriorate.
A second flight launched at 15:52 and this time was able to reach the subjects’ location. At 16:33 the Blackhawk was positioned to hoist the subjects, but rotor wash created whiteout conditions making a hoist unsafe. With the help of the ground team, a Landing Zone was identified about 700’ from the subjects’ location (39.22091, -105.44783). The Blackhawk was able to land, was loaded with two subjects, subject’s dog and five SAR members, and delivered them to the intersection of County Road 77 and County Road 31 in Tarryall. By 16:53, the subjects were back in civilization, and the Blackhawk was on the way back to Buckley. Lake George Fire assisted with the landing, and an ambulance from UTE Pass Regional Ambulance District was there to meet the subjects.
Three additional teams, including individuals from PCSAR, Alpine Rescue Team, and El Paso Search and Rescue, were fielded the morning of March 16 to bring additional gear for the subjects and to stage for possible carryout in case the helicopter extraction did not happen. These teams were fielded at one-hour intervals to position them along the evac route. One of these teams reached the subjects’ location prior to the helicopter and were extracted with the subjects and Team 1. The remaining two teams recovered all cached gear to return to the trailhead. Teller County Search and Rescue provided additional personnel and a tracked UTV to shuttle these teams and gear back to Incident Command.
Worth Noting
The Park County Search and Rescue Team (PCSAR) is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to aiding persons lost or injured in the back country of Park and neighboring counties. The organization is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation committed to serving Park County, Colorado, in the many facets of wilderness emergency.
The team is dispatched directly by the Park County Sheriff’s Office and responds to calls ranging from overdue hikers to technical rescues to out-of-county assists.
PCSAR was featured in a PBS News Hour segment on Oct. 16, 2022, which can be viewed on the PCSAR website.
