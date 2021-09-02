The Park County School District busses will run as close as possible to this published schedule. The students should be ready for the bus at least five minutes before it is scheduled. Please be aware that changing weather and road conditions may affect the scheduled arrival and departure times. Once your route and bus stop location have been selected you will not be allowed to make a change without first contacting the Transportation Director. Please contact Ben Medina, 719-836-4419, Transportation Director for additional information or to make changes to your route and or bus stop location.
