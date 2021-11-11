One of three commercial lots in Bear Mountain Ridge Planned Unit Development was rezoned to residential Nov. 2. Commissioner Ray Douglas was absent from the meeting.
The PUD is just north of the Elk Creek Fire Protection District station in Pine Junction and south of Woodside Park subdivision.
The 3.63 acre lot is accessed by Fire House Road, a private road easement. The lot minus the road easement is 3.27 acres.
This is the second change to the commercial area of the PUD since it was approved in 2004. The original plat consisted of seven residential lots and one seven acre commercial lot bisects by the road easement.
In 2006, the developer, Bear Ranch LLLP, received an amendment to the PUD that divided the one commercial lot into three.
In that same year, the largest of the three lots was sold to Mission Investment Fund of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The nonprofit is located in Chicago, IL.
The other two commercial lots are about 1.7 acres each and were sold in 2014.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said he drives by the lot when he leaves Woodside Park subdivision where he lives.
Elsner said the rezoning was a great change because it would be hard to develop as a commercial lot since several houses in the PUD are occupied.
A plat note limits development of the lot to one single family residence.
The staff report stated that there had been no interest in developing the commercial lots in the 15 years since it was approved.
It also stated that in the Pine Junction/Crow Hill subarea 51 vacant acres of commercial, mixed use or PUD zoned lots.
Vouchers
Vouchers in the amount of $193,170 were approved for payment. Numbers were rounded by The Flume.
The general fund spent $66,775 and the grant fund spent $47,130.
The sales tax trust fund spent $34,970 and public works spent $31,065.
Human services spent $4,800 and fleet services spent $4,580.
Self insurance fund spent $2,025, E-911 fund spent $1,690 and conservation trust fund spent $140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.