Special Events Coordinator Julie Bullock could be seen racing from one place to the next, organizing and assisting volunteers and staff throughout the entirety of Sunday’s Fourth of July celebration sponsored by the Town of Fairplay.
In fact, had Bullock harnessed those efforts and applied them to the Burro Buster 5K Race held earlier in the day, she would have almost certainly finished among the leaders.
The July 4th celebration was canceled altogether last year due to COVID-19, and there was less time to plan for this year’s event due to lingering health concerns and uncertainty as to whether the event would even take place.
For all those reasons, Bullock and others were also concerned that attendance at the event might be much lighter than usual.
Corralling Bullock to discuss such topics was not particularly easy, but to her credit, she did slow down long enough to participate in an interview with The Flume.
“It’s been really busy and there are a lot of people here,” Bullock said. “Attendance has exceeded my expectations. I’ve never seen so many people at the Strut Your Mutt competition, and we had 56 runners competing in the Burro Busters 5K.”
Bullock explained that proceeds from entry fees for the 5K race were used to serve a greater cause, as was the case with a number of the day’s activities.
“Proceeds from the race were used to benefit the Town of Fairplay Burro Buster Scholarship which goes to a deserving South Park area high school senior each year,” Bullock said.
Bullock also pointed out that proceeds generated by the Strut Your Mutt contest would be utilized to benefit the South Park Good Samaritan Fund for Animals.
High Alpine Sports in Fairplay sponsored the 5K race and donated prizes to the winners, while Dog Works and High Paw Pet Supplies served as sponsors for the Strut Your Mutt dog show.
Overall, before taking off for some last minute parade preparation, Bullock indicated that the entire event had gone well and that it was very satisfying to see such a large turnout for the annual Independence Day celebration.
Another worthy cause
Bullock might have been the busiest person at Sunday’s event, but 12-year-old Lynn McChesney probably ran a close second.
McChesney provided three goats, a Scottish Highland calf, and just for good measure, an alpaca named Alex to complete what she referred to as the “Little Petting Zoo.”
McChesney, who has been a participant in 4H activities since the age of four, needed all of her animal-handling experiences to oversee the zoo and to field questions from hordes of curious visitors.
“Some kids don’t have animals to pet, so I wanted to bring my animals here for them,” McChesney said. “I also had a petting zoo for kids on Easter.”
Just before addressing another interview question, McChesney whirled around to greet more incoming visitors.
“Hi, welcome to my Little Petting Zoo,” she said. “If anyone has any questions about the animals, then I am happy to answer them.”
McChesney said companionship and an overall interest in animals were the two biggest reasons for her involvement in 4H activities.
“Participating in 4H has helped me to mature, and raising market animals has also taught me the meaning of hard work,” McChesney said while simultaneously rounding up an escaped goat.
When asked how many animals she had prepared and shown for market, McChesney paused, counted on one hand, and then started counting with a second hand.”
“I’m not exactly sure ... maybe eight or nine,” she said.
Perhaps McChesney’s most prized animal is a young Scottish Highland calf she calls C.B. The 4H local chapter McChesney belongs to is referred to as “The Columbine Kids.
“CB was born on St. Patrick’s day,” she said. “When I eventually show him, he will be the first Scottish Highland steer shown for market by a Columbine Kid. He’s not real smart, but he’s super fluffy and he’s a great companion. This breed grows big horns but they are really gentle.”
The interview was interrupted once more when a group of visitors emerged from the opposite side of the zoo fencing.
“Hi, welcome to the Little Petting Zoo. Please don’t hesitate to ask if you have questions about any of the animals ... ”
And so it went Sunday at the Little Petting Zoo.
