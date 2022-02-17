The Park County RE-2 school board held a meeting Feb. 14, and Superintendent Cindy Bear opened the meeting by informing the board of new discussions regarding COVID protocol, such as dropping the mask requirement and allowing parents back into the school.
It was an uplifting discussion about how Cindy came to her decision to drop mask requirements. She explained that in October, she sent out a survey to parents asking if they wanted to see masks stay in school or not. Interestingly, the survey revealed a 50/50 split.
At that time COVID started another surge, so she opted to keep mask requirements for the time being. Shortly thereafter, Bear was pulled away from the school to tend to family issues, and by the time she returned, COVID’s latest surge had started to subside. Bear decided it was time to allow each parent, student and staff member to decide for themselves if they wanted to wear masks in school, therefore removing mask mandates as of Feb. 10.
Parents were also allowed back into schools district-wide, and in the elementary school that prompted Valentine’s Day celebrations and a sense of excitement for events to come. Staff and students alike were elated to see each other’s faces again.
The board also announced its employee of the quarter. This is a relatively new award that the board began three quarters ago. Any staff member at the school can be nominated by anyone via an emailed nomination letter to the superintendent, and the winner receives a $25 gift card from a local business.
This quarter, the winner was Jonathan Thompson, the school’s band teacher. His nomination letter praised his efforts and credited him with tripling the number of students in band in his short time with the district.
Thompson oversees a pep band, a concert band and a jazz band, and he encourages students to practice during his lunch and his prep time. Some students actually skip recess to practice their instruments during these times.
Finally, the board celebrated Love the Bus Month by getting to hear from Ben Medina, the district’s transportation director. Medina shared information about each of his staff members, and described their collective commitment to the district and its students. Many of those descriptions contained amusing stories to help illustrate their steadfast commitment to the students.
For example, one bus driver and her aid got stuck on the wrong side of Red Hill during a closure due to winter conditions. They had one scared, lonely student to care for and keep calm, as the child’s parent were stuck on the other side of Red Hill. They were stuck there from after school until about 9:30 p.m., at which time the student and parents were happily reunited.
Another driver had to change his routes at the last minute due to unforeseen circumstances, causing him to start work earlier and stay later than usual.
Another brand new bus driver encountered frozen buses in the morning, causing him to drive a bus with which he was unfamiliar. Another driver recently drove the school’s suburban for a while when school was short on staff.
The “suburban route” was created by extending a regular route and leaving these few students without a bus. So, the Suburban carried just enough students so that the school could continue to provide transportation to each student during an employee shortage.
These transportation staff members have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to the safe transportation of students, as well as their willingness to go beyond the call of duty when needed.
Ben Medina was also nominated for Employee of the Quarter, and his nomination came from a transportation staff member.
