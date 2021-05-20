Velma B. Johnston, later known as “Wild Horse Annie,” in the 1950s brought attention to the plight of wild horses and burros. In 1971, The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act was signed into law and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) began a program of capturing some of the animals and making them available through adoption. Since the program began, adoption has been an essential component of the BLM’s overall herd population management strategy. More than 235,000 wild horses and burros have been placed.
This year’s adoption has brought attention to three wild mares who happen to be grandmother, mother and daughter, and have consistently run together. They have been captured and are up for adoption sometime in June. The Middle Way animal and human sanctuary of Fairplay is on a quest to adopt them and keep them together.
The Middle Way began as an effort to provide a sanctuary for horses that were retired due to trauma or injury and the therapeutic horsemanship for humans. In 2018, Mary and Sam Calanni, the founders of Big Mountain Wildlife and Animal Sanctuary in Guffey, decided to retire from their positions on the board of directors of both organizations and the two organizations merged to form The Middle Way. The board of directors of The Middle Way envisioned a working sanctuary that would also offer therapeutic work to benefit both animals and humans. Today, The Middle Way cares for and works with more than 17 horses in total, including both therapeutic horses and sanctuary horses, while Mary continues to care for the cats and dogs at her ranch.
The three horses of concern are from a well-known herd in Sand Wash Basin near Craig. The tracking efforts of groups such as the Sand Wash Advocacy Team and Wild Horse Warriors who follow the herds have noted that these three horses have remained together their entire lives. The oldest mare is 15 and the other two are 11 and seven. “We feel it’s important to keep these three together and are doing our best to make that happen,” said Alexis Rhyner, Development Advisor of the organization.
“We want to make sure we have enough to purchase the horses, meet the housing requirements of the BLM, improve infrastructure of our facility and maintain the horses for their first year with us,” said Lori Araki, president of the organization. “We set a goal on our Go Fund Me page to “Save the Painted Ladies” of $44,444 and so far, we have raised $10,235,” she continued.
The BLM has not set a date for the auction, but the organization has been told it will be sometime in June and they are really in need of the funds. Anyone wanting to donate to Save the Painted Ladies can do so by going to the Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/66b1675c, or by visiting The Middle Way website at https://themiddlewaysanctuary.org. The organization can also be followed on Facebook at middlewayco.
The Middle Way is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing equine assisted therapy and sanctuary and to build a safe environment where animals and humans learn together because all life is sacred.
“After working with a variety of students with a wide array of abilities and special needs, we realized that both horses and people could benefit from this connection,” concluded Araki.
