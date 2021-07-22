Since last year’s Park County Fair was scaled down significantly due to COVID-19, one might expect a little organizational rust for this year’s 101st edition of the highly-anticipated event.
But this planners and organizers didn’t miss a beat, and the 2021 version of the fair was as good as ever.
The highlight of Fair Week, as usual, was the Junior Livestock Auction which occurred Saturday, July 17. More than 100 animals were shown over the weekend and the Fair Barn was filled to capacity on auction day with buyers and spectators alike.
And, as usual, the week was filled with additional events and activities for fair-goers of all ages. From the Beer Garden to the bounce house, business was brisk throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.