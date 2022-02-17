In November of 2021, The Flume featured articles concerning the housing dilemma in Park County and discussed the possibility of working with Habitat for Humanity to help ease the situation. After extensive research and discussion, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
In cooperation with Park County Commissioners, Summit Habitat for Humanity (SHFH), and The Farm at Buena Vista, a manufacture of modular homes, the Park County Workforce Housing project will provide affordable homeownership opportunities for 8 individuals and/or families, over the next three years. Habitat’s lending and homeownership model ensures that these community assets will remain affordable and attainable for generations to come.
Habitat for Humanity remains committed to solutions that break the cycle of poverty by making homeownership accessible to more residents across the communities of our high mountain region.
Habitat for Humanity prioritizes safe, decent, sustainable, homeownership opportunities for individuals and families earning less than 80% of an area’s average median income (AMI).
In Park County, local teachers, first responders, municipal employees and law enforcement are earning approximately 50% of AMI. The Park County Workforce Housing Project would bring eight, single family, homeownership units into the affordable housing stock for Park County.
As the housing crisis fans the flames of rural struggle, our local workforce continues to pay over 50% of their income on shelter each month. This is resulting in residents being forced farther and farther to the fringe of the communities who depend on them. Our schools, emergency service providers, municipalities and Sheriff’s Office are all faced with unmatched turnover as low wages and high cost of living hinder people from laying down roots in the communities they serve and love.
“Summit Habitat for Humanity is choosing to use modular homes for this project to building efficiently during these uncertain times,” said April-Dawn Knudsen, Executive Director, Summit Habitat for Humanity.
“We have already selected our first two homeowners, and in August 2022 we will launch the next homeowner selection process with the intent of selecting and mortgage-qualifying our next three homeowners by May 2022,” said Knudsen.
One of the most significant roadblocks to building more homes is the high price of land across our mountainous region. SHFH continues to explore creative solutions for overcoming this challenge by working collaboratively with local developers, contractors, and municipalities like Park County government and the Town of Fairplay. The land for this project was donated by Park County Government.
“It’s generosity like this that makes these projects possible,” said Knudsen.
“It’s certainly a step in the right direction,” said Ray Douglas, County Commissioner.
Habitat Homeowners are chosen using the following criteria: in need of decent, affordable, safe housing; ability to pay an affordable mortgage; earn less than 80% of the average median income. Homeowners who are willing to partner with Habitat and provide sweat-equity of 200 hours, which includes home construction, financial and homeowner education classes, and/or volunteering at ReStore.
The first project of eight single-family units are workforce housing units and applicant must work a minimum of 32 hours a week in Park County with teachers, first responders, municipal employees and law enforcement personnel getting priority.
Those interested in applying should email Knudsen at ExecutiveDirector@SummitHabitat.org to be put on the distribution list. All candidates will need to attend Orientation, a Question-and-Answer meeting with Habitat Staff, complete and submit an application and undergo the income qualification and interview phases before final selection is made.
For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.summithabitat.org.
