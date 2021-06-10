The Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce will once again sponsor Bailey Day after the cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19. Bailey Day 2021 will occur Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., with activities for every member of the community. The event will take place on Main Street in Bailey, including Platte Canyon Community Church, Fun and Funky Arts and Crafts as well as McGraw Memorial Park and Aspen Peak Cellars.
Main Street will be lined with booths from over 100 artisans, vendors, food carts and local organizations. This is a great time and place to meet fellow residents and learn what Bailey has to offer.
Pancake breakfast
Platte Canyon Community Church will start things off with a pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. at the church. The church will serve pancakes with hot syrup, a terrific topping bar, sausage, juices, coffee or tea. Donations will be appreciated for the breakfast.
Kids activities
There will be a Kids Parade, starting and ending at the Conoco Station. Drop off and line up will be at 9:15 a.m.
Knotty Pine will have a Kids Area in their parking lot, with a variety of activities throughout the day including balloon tag at 10 a.m. and water games at 1:20 p.m.
Bailey Community Center Park (formerly the Forest Service) will be the site of the Petting Zoo. Platte River Outfitters will have kid’s archery from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Bailey Community Center.
McGraw Memorial Park will have a Treasure Hunt for kids at 1 p.m., featuring treasure chests of chocolate coins and bars inside.
McGraw Memorial Park.
The Park County Historical Society will have a full day of activities at McGraw Memorial Park. The day will begin with Reveille and flag raising at 10:15 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., Bill Douthett will present a gold panning demonstation. Also beginning 10:30, the 1899 Shawnee Schoolhouse, the 1864 Entriken Cabin, 1920-1940 Wren Cabin and the Caboose will be open for tours. Cowboy poetry will be heard at 11 a.m.
Tom Cordas knives and weapons will be on display at the Glen-Isle Way Station. Ice cream and water will be served in the park until 4:20 p.m.
Activities at McGraw Memorial Park will conclude for the day with the VFW performing a lower flag Retreat Ceremony at 4:30 p.m.
The Regulators
The Regulators will be busy throughout the day. They will kick things off on the Main Stage at 11 a.m. with a fastdraw demonstration. The Regulators will then move to the Old West area where they will perform throughout the afternoon with a skit at 1 p.m., a bullwhip demonstration at 2:30 and a second skit at 4:15.
Music
Music will be featured all day on four stages.
Jewel and The Rough, a Denver area rock and roll band that performs covers from the 70s, 80s and 90s to the present, will be leading things off from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on the Main Stage. There will be a Pledge of Allegiance and Star Spangled Banner solo during this time.
Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery will have their own stage. Rough Riders will be the first featured band at Mad Jack’s, also beginning at 10 a.m.
Hillbilly Aliens, a four-member folk and old-timey band, will play at McGraw Memorial Park from noon - 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.