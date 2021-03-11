After four hours of testimony at a 1041 wildlife habitat permit hearing March 2, the county commissioners postponed deliberations on Hartsel Solar LLC’s application and will make a decision on the wildlife permit March 9.
Forty-one attended by Zoom and more attended in person.
Hartsel Solar needs a wildlife permit in order to build a proposed utility-size solar facility about 11 miles east of Hartsel and north of U.S. Highway 24.
Animals of most concern for Colorado Parks and Wildlife are pronghorn antelope and mountain plover.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said the company would also need a conditional use permit to operate a utility on agriculturally zoned land.
If approved, the facility will provide electrical power to Xcel Energy, which has pledged to provide 100 percent carbon free electricity by 2050.
One reason the Hartsel location was purchased for the solar project is a high voltage 230 kV transmission power line runs along the north corner of the property.
The electricity generated by the solar facility will be directed to two substations, one on Colorado Highway 9 northwest of Hartsel and one near Lake George, called Tarryall Station.
Hartsel Solar’s parent company is Adani Group in India. A representative of Hartsel Solar said Adani is the largest solar energy company in the world.
The company has revised the facility’s plans after Park County commissioners denied a wildlife permit about a year ago.
The new application includes several mitigation suggestions made by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado Wildlife Science, the county’s consultant for wildlife 1041 hearings.
The project was increased in size, but not to add more solar panels.
The land will be used as a 100-foot buffer around the facility, two 300-foot-wide wildlife corridors and 300 feet on the southern end of the property near U.S. 24.
The seven-foot-tall fenced areas will also have a fabric screen.
Any necessary lighting will be by motion sensor lights to reduce impacts to nocturnal wildlife.
The proposed project will have 124 acres covered with solar panels; 624 acres will be uncovered.
A conservation easement will be placed on 300 acres once the project is approved. Another 400 acres will be placed in a conservation easement once the facility’s operational lifespan is over, in about 40 years.
Hartsel Solar representatives said they were in the process of buying more land to use for open space.
An area with pond and wetlands was removed from a fenced area. In this application, that land will not be fenced, so wildlife can continue using it as a water source.
The number of escape ramps from inside the fenced areas was increased from four to fourteen.
New mitigation suggested by CPW and CWS will be incorporated into the plan if the wildlife permit is approved.
A post-construction monitoring program and game cameras will be installed to monitor the effectiveness of the corridors for wildlife movement, especially for pronghorn.
The area is in their severe winter range, winter range and their migration from summer to winter grounds.
Hartsel Solar will also give Colorado Open Lands $100,000 to locate and purchase land suitable for pronghorn habitat. COL is a nonprofit that holds conservation easements on a lot of properties in Park County.
In addition, Hartsel Solar will split $100,000 between several local nonprofits, such as the Boys and Girls Club, 4-H, Park County Fair Board, Habitat for Humanity and Rocky Mountain Rural Health.
The company also set aside $20,000 for future programs. Each organization’s funds are to be used for specific programs such as mental health, outdoor education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) programs.
The presentation listed total property taxes to entities in the county would range around $13 million over the 40-year project life.
Utilities are assessed by the state.
Hartsel Solar representative said the company will hire locally and buy as much locally as they can, such as replacing broken tools.
A representative said jobs range from $15 to $40 per hour plus benefits. They like to hire locally to eliminate a large per diem fee plus hotel costs.
During construction, about 350 jobs will be available. They are receiving applications now. Construction should take about a year.
Once completed, about 54 permanent employees will be needed.
The company also has a veterans hiring program and are currently receiving applications.
Several so-called myths were talked about. One was that solar is expensive. It was when it was first developed, but now it is the cheapest form of electricity generation.
The representative said Park County residents would benefit from the solar facility and should see a decrease in their electricity bills.
The representative said even those with IREA will be using electricity from the facility, because IREA buys from Xcel Energy.
Another so-called myth is that solar panels are toxic. Some can be, if they contain cadmium telluride. Hartsel Solar uses panels made from silicon (sand) and aluminum, and are not toxic.
Also, the company does not buy from China, which has been accused of using forced labor in Xinjiang or building a variety of electronic components.
The commissioners received 25 letters opposing the solar facility. Hartsel Solar turned in a list of 45 supporters.
Those speaking in favor of the project included Mark Dowaliby, former county commissioner, Alma Mayor Samm Golgoon and Norbie Larsen, the landowner who is a land developer.
Those speaking against it said it couldn’t mitigate damage to habitat and migration patterns of pronghorn. Other concerns include noxious weeds, lightning strikes, and the parent company’s reputation. The question was asked, why not put panels on people’s houses if they wanted solar, instead of disturbing wildlife with this large solar facility?
