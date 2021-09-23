Park County Creative Alliance along with Plein-air artists and local musicians presented Pass Notes 2021, which was spending afternoons at Boreas (Sept. 11) and Hoosier Pass (Sept. 18) where musicians from the county played a variety of music while local artists took in the colors and scenery as inspiration for their art.
Each of the days welcomed approximately 100 people to watch the artists and listen to the music fill the area.
“We even had several hikers stop by for a pleasant rest on their journeys,” said Randall McKinnon, PCCA coordinator of the event.
This was the third year PCCA presented Pass Notes and it is a tradition they plan to continue as the response has been wonderful and a pleasant experience for the musicians and artists and the many visitors.
PCCA was established to identify and showcase the diversity of creative arts in Park County. They are wanting to bring a variety of artistically talented people together to create networking opportunities for the artists and enhance awareness of regional creative assets, rural tourism and promote cultural heritage.
Park County Creative Alliance is an organization uniting Park County through the arts while helping to support and promote local artists from all genres such as writers, musicians, painters, photographers and so much more. Learn more about PCCA by visiting the website parkcreates.org. Be sure and pick up an Art in Adventuring Map found in various locations throughout Park County and a little beyond. PCCA can also be found on Facebook.
