Park County commissioners withdrew a show cause hearing for Grant, Co, LLC for failure to pay taxes Dec. 7.
The company, doing business as South Park Farma, is owned by Biotech, Inc. which is 100 percent owned by Jason Cranford. Biotech is current on all taxes for Grant Co, a retail marijuana store.
Biotech owned 50 percent of Holistical LLC, a grow and manufacturing facility near Fairplay. Holistical did owe personal, real and excise taxes in the amount of $112,500 as of Nov. 17, according to the staff report.
Cranford and his partner Jonathan Franklin in Holistical were in the process of selling and transferring the cultivation and manufacturing licenses to pay taxes owed to Park County.
They surrendered the Holistical licenses in an email Oct. 1 after being told by county staff that the 2016 marijuana ordinance does not allow a transfer of ownership when back taxes are owed. (See article in Oct. 15 edition of The Flume.)
According to Tom Eisenman, county manager, Park County couldn’t use “Person” from the marijuana rules and regulations and apply it to multiple businesses.
“We can’t penalize Grant Co, LLC with Holistical, LLC’s tax bill,” Eisenman said.
Holistical’s first license was granted in 2013 and the company was in good standing until COVID-19 hit the county in 2020.
During the work session Dec. 7, the commissioners discussed changes proposed by staff to the marijuana ordinance, Park County Ordinance 16-1.
Some owners of marijuana businesses were in attendance.
Josh Grady, owner of Sunrise Solutions, said the owners requested the county ordinance to mirror the state marijuana law.
The ordinance will be brought forward at a future meeting for a first reading of a revised marijuana ordinance.
The Flume was unable to attend the work session Dec. 7 and requested information from the commissioners, county and assistant county managers on possible changes to the marijuana ordinance.
No one responded before press deadline Dec. 20.
Budget
The 2022 budget is still being revised before adoption Dec. 21.
Eisenman outlined four requests for salary adjustments and equipment upgrades plus increases in liability insurance and the self insured health plan and salary increases for all employees.
The summary of the report is listed below and dollars have been rounded.
The self insured health plan took an expenditure increase of $950,000, bringing the total 2021 expenditures so far to $4 million.
The liability insurance increased by $263,000. This is in the general fund.
Public Works requested salary increases, but the amount was not disclosed. Public Works has its own fund and the increases will not affect the general fund. The total increase was not listed in the report.
Human Services requested conference equipment, vehicles and salary increases. It also has its own fund.
The report stated vehicles will be considered later in 2022.
Most expenses in human services are an 80/20 percent split, so the impact on the human services fund will be $19,000.
Communications requested equipment upgrades and salary increases. The money will come from the E911 fund to pay for the equipment. Salaries will be split between the E911 and general funds. Costs to the general fund will be $49,000.
The sheriff’s office, jail and animal control requested salary increases and eliminated three vacant positions. This will add $42,900 back into the general fund.
Salary increases for the rest of the employees, estimated at 5.5 percent, will increase the budget by $500,000.
The general fund balance is projected at $3.83 million by the end of 2022. That is about 21 percent of the budget.
The commissioners would like to have 25 percent in the fund balances to pay bills the next year until property taxes are being received.
In order to meet that, the general fund will need $675,000 from the next disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act.
In 2020, $1.8 million was received. Another $1.8 million will be received in May, 2022.
It will be added to the general fund. It’s been determined that $2.4 million in revenue was lost last year due to COVID-19.
Eisenman suggested the county add $1,725,000 to be used to offset health care, liability and incremental salary adjustments.
EEO Utilization Report
Every few years, the county completes a federal equal employment utilization report to determine if the county is employing the same percentage of men, women and different races as is seen in the general population.
Seven different races are listed as well as a column for two races and other.
The chart is broken down into job types and lists how many women and men are in that position and the race of each.
The goal is to have about the same percentage of employees in each category as in the general population.
It also lists objectives and strategies to meet the county’s goals.
The county holiday schedule was approved with 10 holidays per year.
Vouchers were approved in the amount of #137, 520 for the week of Dec. 7 and $461,120 for the week of Nov. 30.
